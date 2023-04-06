Advanced search
    CC   US1638511089

THE CHEMOURS COMPANY

(CC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-04-06 pm EDT
28.49 USD   -0.87%
Chemours Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call
BU
04/04Chemours Announces Glycolic Acid Sustainability Program
AQ
Chemours Co : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Chemours Announces Dates for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Webcast Conference Call

04/06/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, announced it will release first quarter 2023 financial results after market close on April 27, 2023. The company will conduct its first quarter 2023 webcast conference call on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

To allow for more Q&A and discussion during the call, Chemours will post a full transcript of its prepared remarks, charts, and earnings press release on April 27, 2023, after the close of the market. Beginning with this quarter's earnings release, we will no longer be recording prepared remarks but will continue to provide a full transcript of prepared remarks on our investor website. The earnings call will begin at 8:00 a.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, with Q&A. The call is open to the public and can be accessed via live webcast and teleconference.

    Conference Call:    Please visit investors.chemours.com for a link to the live webcast and to view the accompanying slides.
       
    Replay:   A webcast replay will be available at investors.chemours.com.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products are sold under prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. The company has approximately 6,600 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 2,900 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.


© Business Wire 2023
