Chemours, Emerson, and Hussmann Earn Top Project of the Year Award from Environment + Energy Leader

Energy-efficient and sustainable refrigeration solution supports community food co-op project

The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, has received a Top Project of the Year recognition as part of the 10th Annual Environment + Energy Leader Awards Program. The awards, which were announced today during the 2022 Environment + Energy Leader annual Solutions Summit, recognize distinguished recipients for their exemplary work in the fields of energy and environmental management. Chemours, Emerson, and Hussmann share the recognition for The Gem City Market (GCM) Community Food Co-Op project.

This winning entry exemplifies the impact companies can make by collaborating to help address issues affecting low-income communities. Chemours, Emerson, and Hussmann integrated their individual areas of expertise to support the elimination of a food desert in downtown Dayton, Ohio in ways that drive sustainability for business operations and the planet. With a significant portion of GCM’s 8,000 square foot retail space requiring medium and low-temperature refrigeration, the system became a focal point for supporting GCM’s environmental responsibility, long-term energy savings, low operating costs, and ease of maintenance. Chemours donated its Opteon™ XP10 (R-513A) low-pressure, low global warming potential (GWP), non-ozone depleting refrigerant to serve as the single-refrigerant solution for the Copeland™ scroll booster architecture, custom-designed and donated by Emerson with Hussmann providing an assembled refrigeration system. Opteon™ XP10, offering an 85% reduction in global warming potential, will serve as the single refrigerant for GCM’s needs storewide.

“We are honored to be recognized by Environment + Energy Leader and extremely proud the award illuminates the Gem City Market project in particular,” said Joseph Martinko, North America Business Director for Thermal & Specialized Solutions at Chemours. “This project allowed leaders in our industry to harness their resources for good and support GCM in getting the market up and running efficiently. The innovative system integrated the best of each of our companies to drive results that demonstrate our dedication to creating a greener planet and giving back to our communities.”

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards program recognizes excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and increased the bottom line. According to Sarah Roberts, Environment + Energy Leader publisher, the experienced and critical judging panel, coupled with a strict set of criteria mean that entrants faced an extremely high bar to qualify for an award. Judges’ comments about the Gem City Market Project included the following:

“The project has the added benefit of highlighting the intersection of environmental and social impact with regard to opening a food store in an underserved community, where lower operating costs might really be a make-or-break issue."

"The Gem City Market is an exceptional, well thought, collaborative project that will yield both energy and environmental benefits for years to come."

"Lower energy use will also result in lower costs of operation, which is especially relevant for a low-margin industry such as food retail."

Today, the GCM, which opened in May 2021, makes healthy, affordable food accessible to thousands of residents, and the reduced energy usage will pay dividends for decades in the form of lower energy bills, potentially representing a large percentage of overall operating costs.

