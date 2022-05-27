Log in
    CC   US1638511089

THE CHEMOURS COMPANY

(CC)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/26 04:00:01 pm EDT
43.17 USD   +4.63%
Chemours Explores Capacity Investments to Advance Support of the Hydrogen Economy

05/27/2022 | 07:31am EDT
Investment in ionomer capacity meets the demand surge in water electrolysis and fuel cells which both require Nafion™ ion exchange membranes

The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials, today announced it is investigating capacity investments to support its growing Hydrogen Economy business. This increased capacity in ionomers would support the demand growth within water electrolysis and fuel cell technology.

The company is currently considering potential locations in the United States and Europe, with an eye to local community engagement and collaboration. Chemours continues to set the standard in responsible manufacturing and this capacity will help the company advance their goal to continue shifting the portfolio to sustainable offerings that make a specific contribution to achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

“The hydrogen economy demand is growing exponentially and our products are truly at its core,” said Denise Dignam, President of Advanced Performance Materials at Chemours. “To meet this demand requires private/public partnerships with the right partners—partners that will be an asset to the community—responsible. And, we believe Chemours is who communities, regions, and countries should look to in order to deliver capacity necessary to achieve clean energy while maintaining a focus on protecting human health and the environment.”

The capacity investment will be focused on ionomers that support the Nafion™ platform, which is known for unparalleled performance and durability. Nafion™ ion exchange membranes provide a clean energy solution through water electrolysis creating green hydrogen from renewable power. Fuel cells—another Nafion™ membrane application—convert hydrogen to electricity, an alternative to carbon-based energy sources.

Learn more by visiting, https://www.chemours.com/en/industries-applications/energy.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. The company has approximately 6,400 employees and 29 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,200 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the outcome or resolution of any pending or future environmental liabilities, the commencement, outcome or resolution of any regulatory inquiry, investigation or proceeding, the initiation, outcome or settlement of any litigation, changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that affect demand for or adoption of our products, anticipated future operating and financial performance for our segments individually and our company as a whole, business plans, prospects, targets, goals and commitments, capital investments and projects and target capital expenditures, plans for dividends or share repurchases, sufficiency or longevity of intellectual property protection, cost reductions or savings targets, plans to increase profitability and growth, our ability to make acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses or assets into our operations, and achieve anticipated synergies or cost savings, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be accurate or realized. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. In addition, the current COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the national and global economy and commodity and financial markets, which has had and we expect will continue to have a negative impact on our financial results. The full extent and impact of the pandemic is still being determined and to date has included significant volatility in financial and commodity markets and a severe disruption in economic activity. The public and private sector response has led to travel restrictions, temporary business closures, quarantines, stock market volatility, and interruptions in consumer and commercial activity globally. Matters outside our control have affected our business and operations and may or may continue to hinder our ability to provide goods and services to customers, cause disruptions in our supply chains, adversely affect our business partners, significantly reduce the demand for our products, adversely affect the health and welfare of our personnel or cause other unpredictable events. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.


