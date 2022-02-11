Log in
Chemours : Quarterly Report Document

02/11/2022 | 08:28am EST
Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Earnings Presentation

February 11, 2022

Safe Harbor Statement and Other Matters

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words "believe," "expect," "will," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "project" and similar expressions, among others, generally identify "forward-looking statements," which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the outcome or resolution of any pending or future environmental liabilities, the commencement, outcome or resolution of any regulatory inquiry, investigation or proceeding, the initiation, outcome or settlement of any litigation, changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that affect demand for or adoption of our products, anticipated future operating and financial performance for our segments individually and our company as a whole, business plans, prospects, targets, goals and commitments, capital investments and projects and target capital expenditures, plans for dividends or share repurchases, sufficiency or longevity of intellectual property protection, cost reductions or savings targets, plans to increase profitability and growth, our ability to make acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses or assets into our operations, and achieve anticipated synergies or cost savings, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be accurate or realized. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. In addition, the current COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the national and global economy and commodity and financial markets, which has had and we expect will continue to have a negative impact on our financial results. The full extent and impact of the pandemic is still being determined and to date has included significant volatility in financial and commodity markets and a severe disruption in economic activity. The public and private sector response has led to travel restrictions, temporary business closures, quarantines, stock market volatility, and interruptions in consumer and commercial activity globally. Matters outside our control have affected our business and operations and may or may continue to hinder our ability to provide goods and services to customers, cause disruptions in our supply chains, adversely affect our business partners, significantly reduce the demand for our products, adversely affect the health and welfare of our personnel or cause other unpredictable events. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward- looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

We prepare our financial statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Within this presentation we may make reference to Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) and Net Leverage Ratio which are non-GAAP financial measures. The company includes these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they are useful to investors in that they provide for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Further information with respect to and reconciliations of such measures to the nearest GAAP measure can be found in the appendix hereto.

Management uses Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, ROIC and Net Leverage Ratio to evaluate the company's performance excluding the impact of certain noncash charges and other special items which we expect to be infrequent in occurrence in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter.

Additional information for investors is available on the company's website at investors.chemours.com.

2

Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Highlights

Delivered strong Q4 and FY2021 results, well above pre-COVID levels

Drove meaningful progress on CRC goals & strengthened our GHG emissions goal

Entered binding MOU with DuPont and Corteva with a continued focus on resolving legacy liabilities

Successful Mining Solutions sale provides increased focus on our 3 industry-leading businesses

Announced Full Year 2022 guidance, reflecting continued momentum across the portfolio

3

Inspired People - Corporate Responsibility Commitment (CRC)

Evolved Portfolio

Sustainable Offerings

Sustainable Supply Chain

Inspired People

Chemours Future of Engineering Science Trades & Technology

(ChemFEST)

As part of our commitment to social responsibility, racial equity, and environmental justice, Chemours launched ChemFEST in 2021 with an initial investment of $4.3 million in local schools close to our Wilmington headquarters, and our New Johnsonville and Chambers Works manufacturing sites.

ChemFEST increases access to STEM for more talented students from under- resourced schools and communities. The program builds on the success of our existing programs, including the Future of STEM Scholars Initiative (FOSSI) which targets high schoolers entering college. In total, Chemours has committed $15 million in support of building vibrant communities with increased educational opportunities focused on STEM, Environmental Beautification, and Safety.

Safety Excellence

Vibrant Communities

Employee Empowerment

Shared Planet

Climate

Water

Waste

4

Full Year 2021 Financial Summary

($ in millions unless otherwise noted)

Year-Over-Year

FY2021

FY2020

Yr/Yr

Net Sales of $6.3 billion increased 28% vs.

Net Sales

$6,345

$4,969

$1,376

the prior-year, reflecting strong demand

recovery from 2020 levels and increased

Net Income1

$608

$219

$389

price across the portfolio

Adj. Net Income

$674

$329

$345

GAAP EPS of $3.60 and Adjusted EPS of

EPS2

$3.60

$1.32

$2.28

$4.00 rose $2.28 and $2.02, respectively,

from 20205

Adj. EPS2

$4.00

$1.98

$2.02

Adjusted EBITDA of $1,313 million

improved $434 million or 49% from 2020,

Adj. EBITDA

$1,313

$879

$434

resulting in a 300 bps expansion in

Adj. EBITDA Margin (%)3

21%

18%

+3%

margins to 21% from 18% in the prior year

Free Cash Flow4

$543

$540

$3

Free cash flow increased slightly to $543

million for the full year 2021, despite a shift

to NWC usage based on improved

See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures in the Appendix

demand patterns and inventory levels

1 Net Income attributable to The Chemours Company

  1. Calculation based on diluted share count
  2. Defined as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Net Sales
  3. Defined as Cash from Operations minus cash used for PP&E purchases
  4. Adjusted EPS excludes restructuring, gain/loss on sale, legal and environmental charges- see Appendix for full details

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Chemours Company published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 13:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
