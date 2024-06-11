The SBTi has approved Chemours’ near-term science-based emissions reduction targets

The Chemours Company (“Chemours”) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company, today announced that the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) has approved Chemours’ near-term science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets. This includes the Company’s existing goal of an absolute 60% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 2030 and a new Scope 3 target to reduce emissions by 25% per ton of production by 2030.

"Receiving approval for our near-term science-based emissions reduction targets from the SBTi marks a critical milestone in Chemours’ sustainability journey. We are committed to making a meaningful impact in the global fight against climate change, including through our sustainable offerings and responsible manufacturing practices,” said Dr. Amber Wellman, Chemours Chief Sustainability Officer. “Since Chemours established its Corporate Responsibility Commitment goals in 2018, we have strived for continued progress and improvement. This validation signals we are moving in the right direction, and we are proud to be a leader in our industry. Working together with our partners, we will continue to create a better world through the power of our chemistry.”

Chemours is among a small group of chemical companies to have their near-term emissions reduction targets approved by SBTi—a global body enabling businesses to set ambitious emissions reductions targets in line with the latest climate science. The initiative is a collaboration between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), World Resources Institute (WRI), the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), and the United Nations Global Compact, which Chemours signed in 2018. The SBTi defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies’ targets.

This announcement follows the release of Chemours’ 2023 Sustainability Report, which details the Company’s action against its Corporate Responsibility Commitment goals. This year’s report, titled “Partnering for Progress,” demonstrates Chemours’ significant work towards reaching its Scope 1 and 2 targets by achieving a 52% reduction from its 2018 baseline.

