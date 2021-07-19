Chemours : Receives Recognition from Honda Brazil

Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 19, 2021 - The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials and Chemical Solutions, was among the select companies recognized as the best suppliers of Honda Automóveis Brasil in 2020.

The award takes into account criteria such as quality, delivery, service, costs, performance in the parts division and preservation of the environment, among others.

Chemours was also recognized by Honda Brazil in 2018 in the same category of Excellence in Quality and Delivery for the supply of refrigerant fluid for the air conditioning systems of its cars.

According to Renato Cesquini, Chemours Commercial Manager in Latin America for the Thermal & Specialized Solutions business, this recognition highlights the quality of Chemours products and service.

'Honda is a company of excellence and uses only high-quality products. We are delighted to receive Honda Brazil's award for Excellence in Quality and Delivery, as it recognizes Chemours' focus on quality client offerings, as well as our differentiated and personalized service,' he affirmed.

Chemours in the Brazilian automotive sector

Supplying refrigerant fluids to automotive manufacturers in Brazil has allowed Chemours to establish a large presence in the country's automotive sector, and today, many of the vehicles manufactured in Brazil use Chemours refrigerants in their air conditioning systems.

That commitment to supplying high-quality refrigerants for mobile air conditioning systems extends to Chemours work to help make a better world through responsible chemistry. The company established its 10 goals to achieve by 2030 as part of its Corporate Responsibility Commitment. The goals, which are mapped to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), include having sustainable product offerings, such as the Opteon™ portfolio, that meet market needs and comply with environmental regulations.

According to Cesquini, Chemours is a Honda partner in several countries, including Latin America, and today it supplies Opteon™ YF (R-1234yf) a refrigerant that has a low global warming potential (GWP) and zero ozone-depletion potential (ODP). The use of Opteon™ YF demonstrates both companies are in alignment with the United Nations' commitment to sustainable development.

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (Chemours or the Company) (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Nafion™, Krytox™, Teflon™, and Viton™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 6,500 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,300 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

