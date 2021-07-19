Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Chemours Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CC   US1638511089

THE CHEMOURS COMPANY

(CC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chemours : Receives Recognition from Honda Brazil

07/19/2021 | 11:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sao Paulo, Brazil, July 19, 2021 - The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials and Chemical Solutions, was among the select companies recognized as the best suppliers of Honda Automóveis Brasil in 2020.

The award takes into account criteria such as quality, delivery, service, costs, performance in the parts division and preservation of the environment, among others.

Chemours was also recognized by Honda Brazil in 2018 in the same category of Excellence in Quality and Delivery for the supply of refrigerant fluid for the air conditioning systems of its cars.
According to Renato Cesquini, Chemours Commercial Manager in Latin America for the Thermal & Specialized Solutions business, this recognition highlights the quality of Chemours products and service.

'Honda is a company of excellence and uses only high-quality products. We are delighted to receive Honda Brazil's award for Excellence in Quality and Delivery, as it recognizes Chemours' focus on quality client offerings, as well as our differentiated and personalized service,' he affirmed.

Chemours in the Brazilian automotive sector

Supplying refrigerant fluids to automotive manufacturers in Brazil has allowed Chemours to establish a large presence in the country's automotive sector, and today, many of the vehicles manufactured in Brazil use Chemours refrigerants in their air conditioning systems.

That commitment to supplying high-quality refrigerants for mobile air conditioning systems extends to Chemours work to help make a better world through responsible chemistry. The company established its 10 goals to achieve by 2030 as part of its Corporate Responsibility Commitment. The goals, which are mapped to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), include having sustainable product offerings, such as the Opteon™ portfolio, that meet market needs and comply with environmental regulations.

According to Cesquini, Chemours is a Honda partner in several countries, including Latin America, and today it supplies Opteon™ YF (R-1234yf) a refrigerant that has a low global warming potential (GWP) and zero ozone-depletion potential (ODP). The use of Opteon™ YF demonstrates both companies are in alignment with the United Nations' commitment to sustainable development.

###

About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (Chemours or the Company) (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Nafion™, Krytox™, Teflon™, and Viton™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 6,500 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,300 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC.

For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.com or follow us on Twitter @Chemours or LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT
Bárbara Corral Gallardo
Corporate Communications Manager Latin America
The Chemours Company
+52 (55) 51.25.48.57
[email protected]

Disclaimer

The Chemours Company published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 15:55:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE CHEMOURS COMPANY
11:56aCHEMOURS : Receives Recognition from Honda Brazil
PU
07/13CHEMOURS : State Resolves Natural Resource Damage Claims (Form 8-K)
PU
07/13CHEMOURS CO : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07/13The State of Delaware and the Chemours Company, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Cort..
CI
07/13CHEMOURS : breaks ground on $93 million mining facility in Clay County, Florida
PR
07/13The Chemours Company Breaks Ground on $93 Million Mining Facility in Clay Cou..
CI
07/12CHEMOURS : Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Webcast ..
PR
07/12The Chemours Company Announces Board Appointments
CI
07/07ENERGY FUELS : Neo Performance Materials Detail Contract Signing, Launch of Ship..
MT
06/30CHEMOURS : BMO Capital Adjusts Chemours' Price Target to $48 From $42, Keeps Out..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 870 M - -
Net income 2021 551 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 805 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,76x
Yield 2021 3,13%
Capitalization 5 269 M 5 269 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 85,9%
Chart THE CHEMOURS COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Chemours Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHEMOURS COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 31,83 $
Average target price 39,83 $
Spread / Average Target 25,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mark P. Vergnano President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sameer Ralhan Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard H. Brown Independent Chairman
Mark E. Newman Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Curtis V. Anastasio Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CHEMOURS COMPANY28.40%5 779
PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.0.00%112 480
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION17.36%97 117
AIR LIQUIDE10.96%84 351
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.37.18%53 255
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.4.89%34 077