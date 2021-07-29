Chemours : Reports Strong Second Quarter Results Recovery momentum continues across all segments (Form 8-K) 07/29/2021 | 05:58pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields The Chemours Company Reports Strong Second Quarter Results Recovery momentum continues across all segments WILMINGTON, Del., July 29, 2021 -- The Chemours Company (Chemours) (NYSE: CC), a global chemistry company with leading market positions in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions today announces its financial results for the second quarter 2021. Second Quarter 2021 Results • Net Sales of $1.7 billion, up 51% year-over-year • Net Income of $66 million with EPS of $0.39 • Adjusted Net Income* of $205 million with Adjusted EPS* of $1.20, up $1.02 year-over-year • Adjusted EBITDA* of $366 million, up 120% year-over-year • Free cash flow of $189 million, an increase of $139 million year-over-year • On July 28, 2021, the company's Board of Directors approved a third quarter dividend of $0.25 per share, consistent with the prior quarter Other Highlights • Announced appointment of Mark E. Newman as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective July 1, 2021, following retirement of Mark P. Vergnano who has assumed the position of non-executive Chairman of the company's Board of Directors succeeding Richard H. Brown • Advanced our Corporate Responsibility Commitments (CRC) with publication of our 2020 CRC report • Signed definitive agreement to sell Mining Solutions business for $520 million • Expect 2021 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS to be in the top end of our guidance ranges 'We continue to execute well against our strategy and are driving improved performance across the portfolio. This quarter we have achieved multi-year highs for several key metrics on the back of improving demand,' said Chemours President and CEO Mark E. Newman. 'I am particularly proud of the work our teams are doing to mitigate persistent supply chain challenges while continuing to prioritize the safety of our people during the ongoing pandemic. Strong operating performance, focus and accountability is a strength of this company. Our customers increasingly value Chemours as a trusted partner, especially in this period of strong demand.' Second quarter 2021 Net Sales were $1.7 billion, 51% higher than the prior-year quarter. 46% volume growth was the primary driver of the better year-over-year sales performance with positive contributions from every segment. 2% higher pricing and 4% favorable currency translation more than offset a 1% portfolio headwind stemming from the exit of our Aniline business in the fourth quarter 2020. The 15% sequential sales improvement was driven by our ability to meet demand from the continuing global macro recovery and favorable seasonal trends that drove sales higher in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. Second quarter Net Income was $66 million, or EPS of $0.39. Adjusted Net Income was $205 million, which excludes a $169 million charge associated with onsite remediation at our Fayetteville site and a $25 million charge associated with the settlement of natural resource damage claims with the State of Delaware, resulting in Adjusted EPS of $1.20, up $1.02 vs. the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2021 was $366 million in comparison to $166 million in the prior-year second quarter, a result of higher volume, pricing and a favorable currency impact, partially offset by incremental cost headwinds associated with higher plant fixed costs to increase production to meet higher demand, higher legacy environmental and legal costs, and higher performance-related compensation expense. * For information on our non-GAAP measures, please refer to the attached 'Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)' Titanium Technologies

Titanium Technologies (TT) segment Net Sales in the second quarter were $859 million in comparison to $488 million in the prior-year quarter. Volume increased 66% vs. the prior-year second quarter, a result of solid demand in all regions and end-markets with strength across all selling channels. The 15% quarter-over-quarter volume increase reflected strong customer demand for Ti-Pure™ product and normalizing seasonal consumption. Our relationship with contracted customers is at the core of our TVS strategy; we continue to serve contracted customers at the highest level while maximizing production levels to support overall demand. Price was a 5% year-over-year benefit driven by gains in all selling channels. Sequentially, price improved 3% supported by strong market conditions and contractual increases. Currency was a 5% year-over-year benefit in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased by 133% to $219 million, in comparison to $94 million in the prior-year second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margins of 25% improved 600bps year-over-year driven by the volume led sales recovery, which more than offset higher year-over-year costs stemming from increased plant fixed costs to support demand growth, higher ore costs, and incremental expense associated with supply chain disruptions. Thermal & Specialized Solutions Thermal & Specialized Solutions (TSS) segment Net Sales in the second quarter were $340 million, a 47% increase vs. the prior-year quarter. Segment volume improved 48% year-over-year driven by demand recovery in all markets and all regions. Opteon™ low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerant adoption was a driver of the better quarterly performance with strength across stationary and automotive OEM markets, despite constrained automotive production from the ongoing semiconductor chip shortages. During the quarter we announced partnerships with select HVAC producers and stationary refrigerant customers to further promote the market transition to our low GWP solutions. Segment price declined 3% vs. the prior-year quarter, primarily due to contractual price adjustments for refrigerants as well as product and customer mix but improved 5% sequentially reflecting favorable market conditions. Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $117 million increased 113% vs. the prior-year quarter and Adjusted EBITDA margins of 34% improved 1000bps year-over-year driven by the recovery in key markets and improved product mix. Advanced Performance Materials Advanced Performance Materials (APM) segment Net Sales in the second quarter were $362 million - the highest quarterly segment Net Sales in Chemours history. Strong year-over-year sales growth was driven by demand recovery across nearly all end-markets and regions, despite challenging logistics and raw materials availability. Volume and price contributed 19% and 1% respectively to the strong year-over-year sales performance with an additional 4% contribution from currency. Customer level pricing actions supported the increased year-over-year segment pricing, partially offset by customer and product mix. Segment Adjusted EBITDA of $74 million increased 76% vs. the prior-year quarter and Adjusted EBITDA margins of 20% improved 600bps year-over-year driven by improved operating leverage. Chemical Solutions

Chemical Solutions (CS) segment Net Sales in the second quarter were $94 million, 15% higher vs. the prior-year quarter inclusive of a 17% headwind due to portfolio changes. The net year-over-year sales increase was driven by 6% higher price and a 26% volume increase led by strong Mining Solutions and Glycolic performance. Adjusted EBITDA was $19 million, flat with the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margins of 20% declined 300 bps vs. the prior-year as the benefits from improved volumes and pricing were offset by higher fixed and variable costs. Corporate and Other

Corporate and Other in the second quarter 2021 represented a $63 million offset to Adjusted EBITDA vs. $44 million in the prior-year quarter. This year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to higher costs associated with legacy environmental remediation matters, primarily related to Fayetteville, legacy legal matters, higher performance-related compensation expenses, and cost deferral activities in the prior year related to COVID-19. Liquidity

As of June 30, 2021, consolidated gross debt was $4.0 billion. Debt, net of $1.1 billion cash, was $2.9 billion, resulting in a net leverage ratio of approximately 2.6 times on a trailing twelve-month Adjusted EBITDA basis. Total liquidity was $1.8 billion comprised of $1.1 billion of cash and $0.7 billion of revolving credit facility capacity. Cash provided by operating activities for the second quarter of 2021 was $256 million, up $145 million from $111 million in the prior-year quarter. Capital expenditures for the second quarter 2021 were $67 million, vs. $61 million in last year's second quarter. Free Cash Flow for the second quarter of 2021 was $189 million, a $139 million improvement vs. the prior-year Free Cash Flow of $50 million. We repurchased a total of $13 million of our issued and outstanding common stock and $20 million of our senior secured term loans in the second quarter. Outlook Newman commented, 'As I reflect on this quarter's solid results, I wish to thank all 6,500 members of the Chemours team for their tireless work managing through a truly challenging and unprecedented time. I am confident that we have the right people and strategy to build upon our current strength. Given strong second quarter results and continued business momentum, we now expect 2021 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS to be in the top end of our guidance ranges.' Conference Call

As previously announced, Chemours will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, July 30, 2021, at 8:30 AM EDT. The webcast and additional presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the Events & Presentations page of Chemours' investor website, investors.chemours.com. A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Chemours' investor website. About The Chemours Company

The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. We deliver customized solutions with a wide range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration, and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining and oil and gas. Our flagship products include prominent brands such as Ti-Pure™, Opteon™, Freon™, Teflon™, Viton™, Nafion™, and Krytox™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 6,500 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,300 customers in approximately 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware and is listed on the NYSE under the symbol CC. For more information, we invite you to visit chemours.comor follow us on Twitter @Chemoursor LinkedIn. Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We prepare our financial statements in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Within this press release, we may make reference to Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, Return on Invested Capital and Net Leverage Ratio which are non-GAAP financial measures. The company includes these non-GAAP financial measures because management believes they are useful to investors in that they provide for greater transparency with respect to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. Management uses Adjusted Net Income (Loss), Adjusted EPS, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA Margin, Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Effective Tax Rate, Return on Invested Capital and Net Leverage Ratio to evaluate the company's performance excluding the impact of certain noncash charges and other special items which we expect to be infrequent in occurrence in order to have comparable financial results to analyze changes in our underlying business from quarter to quarter. Accordingly, the company believes the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures, when used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, is a useful financial analysis tool that can assist investors in assessing the company's operating performance and underlying prospects. This analysis should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. This analysis, as well as the other information in this press release, should be read in conjunction with the company's financial statements and footnotes contained in the documents that the company files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the company in this press release may be different from the methods used by other companies. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please refer to the attached schedules or the table, 'Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures' and materials posted to the company's website at investors.chemours.com. Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. The words 'believe,' 'expect,' 'will,' 'anticipate,' 'plan,' 'estimate,' 'target,' 'project' and similar expressions, among others, generally identify 'forward-looking statements,' which speak only as of the date such statements were made. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, the outcome or resolution of any pending or future environmental liabilities, the commencement, outcome or resolution of any regulatory inquiry, investigation or proceeding, the initiation, outcome or settlement of any litigation, changes in environmental regulations in the U.S. or other jurisdictions that affect demand for or adoption of our products, anticipated future operating and financial performance for our segments individually and our company as a whole, business plans, prospects, targets, goals and commitments, capital investments and projects and target capital expenditures, plans for dividends or share repurchases, sufficiency or longevity of intellectual property protection, cost reductions or savings targets, plans to increase profitability and growth, our ability to make acquisitions, integrate acquired businesses or assets into our operations, and achieve anticipated synergies or cost savings, all of which are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that may not be accurate or realized. These statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements also involve risks and uncertainties that are beyond Chemours' control. In addition, the current COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the national and global economy and commodity and financial markets, which has had and we expect will continue to have a negative impact on our financial results. The full extent and impact of the pandemic is unknown and to date has included extreme volatility in financial and commodity markets, a significant slowdown in economic activity, and increased predictions of a global recession. The public and private sector response has led to significant restrictions on travel, temporary business closures, quarantines, stock market volatility, and a general reduction in consumer and commercial activity globally. Matters outside our control have affected our business and operations and may or may continue to limit travel of employees to our business units domestically and internationally, adversely affect the health and welfare of our personnel, significantly reduce the demand for our products, hinder our ability to provide goods and services to customers, cause disruptions in our supply chains, adversely affect our business partners or cause other unpredictable events. Additionally, there may be other risks and uncertainties that Chemours is unable to identify at this time or that Chemours does not currently expect to have a material impact on its business. Factors that could cause or contribute to these differences include the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Chemours assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. CONTACT: INVESTORS

Jonathan Lock

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

+1.302.773.2263

investor@chemours.com

Cassie Olszewski

Media Relations and Financial Communications Manager

+1.302.219.7140

media@chemours.com The Chemours Company Interim Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 1,655 $ 1,093 $ 3,091 $ 2,398 Cost of goods sold 1,391 894 2,530 1,901 Gross profit 264 199 561 497 Selling, general, and administrative expense 172 110 310 235 Research and development expense 27 20 51 44 Restructuring, asset-related, and other charges 5 17 - 28 Total other operating expenses 204 147 361 307 Equity in earnings of affiliates 10 7 20 14 Interest expense, net (47 ) (53 ) (97 ) (107 ) Other income (expense), net 21 14 21 (1 ) Income before income taxes 44 20 144 96 Benefit from income taxes (22 ) (4 ) (17 ) (28 ) Net income 66 24 161 124 Net income attributable to Chemours $ 66 $ 24 $ 161 $ 124 Per share data Basic earnings per share of common stock $ 0.40 $ 0.15 $ 0.97 $ 0.75 Diluted earnings per share of common stock 0.39 0.15 0.95 0.75 The Chemours Company Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,139 $ 1,105 Accounts and notes receivable, net 802 511 Inventories 1,046 939 Prepaid expenses and other 60 78 Total current assets 3,047 2,633 Property, plant, and equipment 9,668 9,582 Less: Accumulated depreciation (6,220 ) (6,108 ) Property, plant, and equipment, net 3,448 3,474 Operating lease right-of-use assets 230 236 Goodwill, net 153 153 Other intangible assets, net 9 14 Investments in affiliates 178 167 Other assets 414 405 Total assets $ 7,479 $ 7,082 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,061 $ 844 Compensation and other employee-related cost 113 107 Short-term and current maturities of long-term debt 25 21 Current environmental remediation 154 95 Other accrued liabilities 321 375 Total current liabilities 1,674 1,442 Long-term debt, net 3,964 4,005 Operating lease liabilities 188 194 Long-term environmental remediation 402 295 Deferred income taxes 55 36 Other liabilities 296 295 Total liabilities 6,579 6,267 Commitments and contingent liabilities Equity Common stock (par value $0.01 per share; 810,000,000 shares authorized; 191,115,609 shares issued and 165,373,101 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021; 190,239,883 shares issued and 164,920,648 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020) 2 2 Treasury stock, at cost (25,742,508 shares at June 30, 2021; 25,319,235 and December 31, 2020) (1,087 ) (1,072 ) Additional paid-in capital 920 890 Retained earnings 1,381 1,303 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (318 ) (310 ) Total Chemours stockholders' equity 898 813 Non-controlling interests 2 2 Total equity 900 815 Total liabilities and equity $ 7,479 $ 7,082 The Chemours Company Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 161 $ 124 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 163 160 Gain on sales of assets and businesses (2 ) - Equity in earnings of affiliates, net (19 ) (11 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs and issue discounts 4 5 Deferred tax benefit (39 ) (70 ) Asset-related charges - 11 Stock-based compensation expense 20 9 Net periodic pension cost 3 6 Defined benefit plan contributions (8 ) (14 ) Other operating charges and credits, net 24 (3 ) Decrease (increase) in operating assets: Accounts and notes receivable, net (288 ) 128 Inventories and other operating assets (60 ) 33 (Decrease) increase in operating liabilities: Accounts payable and other operating liabilities 336 (223 ) Cash provided by operating activities 295 155 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (127 ) (167 ) Foreign exchange contract settlements, net (7 ) 4 Cash used for investing activities (134 ) (163 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from accounts receivable securitization facility - 12 Proceeds from revolving loan - 300 Debt repayments (27 ) (134 ) Payments on finance leases (5 ) (3 ) Purchases of treasury stock, at cost (13 ) - Proceeds from exercised stock options, net 11 5 Payments related to tax withholdings on vested stock awards (2 ) (2 ) Payments of dividends to the Company's common shareholders (82 ) (82 ) Distributions to non-controlling interest shareholders - (4 ) Cash (used for) provided by financing activities (118 ) 92 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (9 ) 4 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 34 88 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1, 1,105 943 Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, $ 1,139 $ 1,031 Supplemental cash flows information Non-cash investing and financing activities: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment included in accounts payable $ 43 $ 25 Treasury Stock repurchased, not settled 2 - The Chemours Company Segment Financial and Operating Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Segment Net Sales Three Months Ended Sequential Three Months Ended June 30, Increase / March 31, Increase / 2021 2020 (Decrease) 2021 (Decrease) Titanium Technologies $ 859 $ 488 $ 371 $ 723 $ 136 Thermal & Specialized Solutions 340 231 109 304 36 Advanced Performance Materials 362 292 70 333 29 Chemical Solutions 94 82 12 76 18 Total Net Sales $ 1,655 $ 1,093 $ 562 $ 1,436 $ 219 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Sequential Three Months Ended June 30, Increase / March 31, Increase / 2021 2020 (Decrease) 2021 (Decrease) Titanium Technologies $ 219 $ 94 $ 125 $ 169 $ 50 Thermal & Specialized Solutions 117 55 62 93 24 Advanced Performance Materials 74 42 32 51 23 Chemical Solutions 19 19 - 10 9 Corporate and Other (63 ) (44 ) (19 ) (55 ) (8 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 366 $ 166 $ 200 $ 268 $ 98 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 22% 15% 19% Quarterly Change in Net Sales from the three months ended June 30, 2020 June 30, 2021 Percentage Change vs. Percentage Change Due To Net Sales June 30, 2020 Price Volume Currency Portfolio Total Company $ 1,655 51 % 2 % 46 % 4 % (1 )% Titanium Technologies $ 859 76 % 5 % 66 % 5 % - % Thermal & Specialized Solutions 340 47 % (3 )% 48 % 2 % - % Advanced Performance Materials 362 24 % 1 % 19 % 4 % - % Chemical Solutions 94 15 % 6 % 26 % - % (17 )% Quarterly Change in Net Sales from the three months ended March 31, 2021 June 30, 2021 Percentage Change vs. Percentage Change Due To Net Sales March 31, 2021 Price Volume Currency Portfolio Total Company $ 1,655 15 % 3 % 12 % - % - % Titanium Technologies $ 859 19 % 3 % 15 % 1 % - % Thermal & Specialized Solutions 340 12 % 5 % 7 % - % - % Advanced Performance Materials 362 9 % - % 9 % - % - % Chemical Solutions 94 24 % 6 % 19 % - % (1 )% The Chemours Company Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) GAAP Net Income Attributable to Chemours to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ('Adjusted EBITDA') is defined as income (loss) before income taxes, excluding the following items: interest expense, depreciation, and amortization; non-operating pension and other post-retirement employee benefit costs, which represents the components of net periodic pension (income) costs excluding the service cost component; exchange (gains) losses included in other income (expense), net; restructuring, asset-related, and other charges; (gains) losses on sales of businesses or assets; and, other items not considered indicative of the Company's ongoing operational performance and expected to occur infrequently. Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income (loss) attributable to Chemours, adjusted for items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, except interest expense, depreciation, amortization, and certain provision for (benefit from) income tax amounts. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Net income attributable to Chemours $ 66 $ 24 $ 96 $ 161 124 Non-operating pension and other post-retirement employee benefit income (2 ) (1 ) (1 ) (5 ) (1 ) Exchange (gains) losses, net (3 ) (6 ) 8 5 19 Restructuring, asset-related, and other charges 5 17 (5 ) - 28 Gain on sales of assets and businesses (2 ) - - (2 ) - Natural disasters and catastrophic events (1) 3 - 16 19 - Transaction costs - - 4 5 2 Legal and environmental charges (2,3) 195 1 13 208 12 Adjustments made to income taxes (4) (10 ) (2 ) - (10 ) (22 ) Benefit from income taxes relating to reconciling items (5) (47 ) (3 ) (11 ) (58 ) (13 ) Adjusted Net Income (6) 205 30 120 323 149 Interest expense, net 47 53 49 97 107 Depreciation and amortization 79 82 83 163 160 All remaining provision for income taxes (6) 35 1 16 51 7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 366 $ 166 $ 268 $ 634 $ 423 Adjusted effective tax rate (6) 15 % 3 % 12 % 14 % 4 % (1) Natural disasters and catastrophic events pertains to the total cost of plant repairs and utility charges in excess of historical averages caused by Winter Storm Uri. (2) Legal charges pertains to litigation settlements, PFOA drinking water treatment accruals, and other legal charges. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, legal charges include $25 associated with the Company's portion of the costs to enter into a Settlement Agreement, Limited Release, Waiver and Covenant Not to Sue reflecting Chemours, DuPont, Corteva, EID and the state of Delaware's agreement to settle and fully resolve claims alleged against the companies. See 'Note 15 - Commitments and Contingent Liabilities' to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 'Note 22 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities' to the Consolidated Financial Statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 for further details. (3) For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, environmental charges include $169 related to the construction of the barrier wall, operation of the groundwater extraction and treatment system, and long-term enhancements to the old outfall treatment system at Fayetteville. In 2020, environmental charges pertains to management's assessment of estimated liabilities associated with on-site remediation, off-site groundwater remediation, and toxicity studies related to Fayetteville. The six months ended June 30, 2020 includes $8 in additional charges related to the approved final Consent Order associated with certain matters at Fayetteville. See 'Note 15 - Commitments and Contingent Liabilities' to the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and 'Note 22 Commitments and Contingent Liabilities' to the Consolidated Financial Statements in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 for further details. (4) Includes the removal of certain discrete income tax impacts within our provision for income taxes, such as shortfalls and windfalls on our share-based payments, certain return-to-accrual adjustments, valuation allowance adjustments, unrealized gains and losses on foreign exchange rate changes, and other discrete income tax items. (5) The income tax impacts included in this caption are determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which income or expense occurred and represents both current and deferred income tax expense or benefit based on the nature of the non-GAAP financial measure. (6) Adjusted effective tax rate is defined as all remaining provision for income taxes divided by pre-tax Adjusted Net Income.

The Chemours Company Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share Reconciliation Adjusted earnings per share ('EPS') is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding. Diluted Adjusted EPS accounts for the dilutive impact of stock-based compensation awards, which includes unvested restricted shares. Diluted Adjusted EPS considers the impact of potentially-dilutive securities, except in periods in which there is a loss because the inclusion of the potentially-dilutive securities would have an anti-dilutive effect. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Numerator: Net income attributable to Chemours $ 66 $ 24 $ 96 $ 161 $ 124 Adjusted Net Income 205 30 120 323 149 Denominator: Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic 166,168,550 164,648,103 165,652,778 165,912,089 164,448,226 Dilutive effect of the Company's employee compensation plans 3,989,453 765,838 3,397,544 3,693,498 888,190 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 170,158,003 165,413,941 169,050,322 169,605,587 165,336,416 Basic earnings per share of common stock $ 0.40 $ 0.15 $ 0.58 $ 0.97 0.75 Diluted earnings per share of common stock 0.39 0.15 0.57 0.95 0.75 Adjusted basic earnings per share of common stock 1.23 0.18 0.72 1.95 0.91 Adjusted diluted earnings per share of common stock 1.20 0.18 0.71 1.90 0.90 The Chemours Company Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2021 Estimated GAAP Net Income Attributable to Chemours to Estimated Adjusted Net Income, Estimated Adjusted EBITDA and Estimated Adjusted EPS Reconciliation (*) Year Ended December 31, 2021 Low High Net income attributable to Chemours $ 429 $ 552 Restructuring, transaction, and other costs 50 50 Adjusted Net Income 479 602 Interest expense, net 191 191 Depreciation and amortization 325 325 All remaining provision for income taxes 105 132 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,100 $ 1,250 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic (1) 165.7 165.7 Dilutive effect of the Company's employee compensation plans (1,2) 3.2 3.2 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - diluted (1,2) 168.9 168.9 Basic earnings per share of common stock $ 2.59 $ 3.33 Diluted earnings per share of common stock (2) 2.54 3.27 Adjusted basic earnings per share of common stock 2.89 3.63 Adjusted diluted earnings per share of common stock (2) 2.84 3.56 (1) The Company's estimates for the weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted reflect results for the three months ended March 31, 2021, which are carried forward for the projection period. (2) Diluted earnings per share is calculated using net income available to common shareholders divided by diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding during each period, which includes unvested restricted shares. Diluted earnings per share considers the impact of potentially dilutive securities except in periods in which there is a loss because the inclusion of the potential common shares would have an anti-dilutive effect. (*) The Company's estimates reflect its current visibility and expectations based on market factors, such as currency movements, macro-economic factors, and end-market demand. Actual results could differ materially from these current estimates. The Chemours Company Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) GAAP Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flows Reconciliation Free Cash Flows is defined as cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities, less purchases of property, plant, and equipment as shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows. Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Cash provided by operating activities $ 256 $ 111 $ 39 $ 295 155 Less: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (67 ) (61 ) (60 ) (127 ) (167 ) Free Cash Flows $ 189 $ 50 $ (21 ) $ 168 $ (12 ) 2021 Estimated GAAP Cash Flow Provided by Operating Activities to Estimated Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (*) (Estimated) Year Ended December 31, 2021 Cash flow provided by operating activities $ >800 Less: Purchases of property, plant, and equipment ~(350) Free Cash Flows $ >450 (*) The Company's estimates reflect its current visibility and expectations based on market factors, such as currency movements, macro-economic factors, and end-market demand. Actual results could differ materially from these current estimates. Return on Invested Capital Reconciliation Return on Invested Capital ('ROIC') is defined as Adjusted EBITDA, less depreciation and amortization ('Adjusted EBIT'), divided by the average of invested capital, which amounts to net debt, or debt less cash and cash equivalents, plus equity. Twelve months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 1,090 $ 898 Less: Depreciation and amortization (1) (321 ) (315 ) Adjusted EBIT $ 769 $ 583 As of June 30, 2021 2020 Total debt $ 3,989 $ 4,346 Total equity 900 659 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (1,139 ) (1,031 ) Invested capital, net $ 3,750 $ 3,974 Average invested capital (2) $ 3,834 $ 4,116 Return on Invested Capital 20 % 14 % (1) Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to Chemours to Adjusted EBITDA are provided on a quarterly basis. See the preceding table for the reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Chemours to Adjusted EBITDA. (2) Average invested capital is based on a five-quarter trailing average of invested capital, net. The Chemours Company Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (Dollars in millions) Net Leverage Ratio Reconciliation Net Leverage Ratio is defined as our total debt principal, net, or our total debt principal outstanding less cash and cash equivalents, divided by Adjusted EBITDA. As of June 30, 2021 2020 Total debt principal $ 4,020 $ 4,380 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (1,139 ) (1,031 ) Total debt principal, net $ 2,881 $ 3,349 Twelve months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 1,090 $ 898 Net Leverage Ratio 2.6 3.7 (1) Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to Chemours to Adjusted EBITDA are provided on a quarterly basis. See the preceding table for the reconciliation of net income (loss) attributable to Chemours to Adjusted EBITDA. Attachments Original document

