The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals, which is engaged in providing customized solutions with a range of industrial and specialty chemicals products for markets. Its segments include Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. Titanium Technologies segment is a provider of titanium dioxide pigment, a premium white pigment used to deliver whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various applications. The Thermal & Specialized Solutions segment is a provider of refrigerants, thermal management solutions, propellants, blowing agents, and specialty solvents. The Advanced Performance Materials segment is a provider of high-end polymers and advanced materials. The Company operates in approximately 29 production facilities located in over nine countries and serves approximately 2,900 customers across a range of end markets in approximately 120 countries.

Sector Diversified Chemicals