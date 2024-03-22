March 22 (Reuters) - Chemours said on Friday it appointed Denise Dignam as CEO, effective immediately.
Dignam was serving as the company's interim CEO. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|27.86 USD
|+2.20%
|+2.65%
|-11.67%
|10:07pm
|Chemours Appoints Interim CEO Denise Dignam as Chief Executive
|MT
|09:50pm
|Chemours appoints Denise Dignam as CEO
|RE
March 22 (Reuters) - Chemours said on Friday it appointed Denise Dignam as CEO, effective immediately.
Dignam was serving as the company's interim CEO. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)
|Chemours Appoints Interim CEO Denise Dignam as Chief Executive
|MT
|Chemours appoints Denise Dignam as CEO
|RE
|Chemours Wins $60 Million in Grants from US Department of Energy to Advance Hydrogen Technology
|MT
|U.S. Department of Energy Grants $60 Million to Support Continued Advancement of Global Hydrogen Economy
|CI
|Chemours Notified of Non-Compliance With NYSE's Listing Standards
|MT
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 11 PM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 9 PM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 7 PM ET
|DJ
|Industrials Up on Cyclical Bias -- Industrials Roundup
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 5 PM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 3 PM ET
|DJ
|Global markets live: Darktrace, Merck, Meta, Apple, Eli Lilly...
|Chemours rises after internal review reveals no impact to preliminary results
|RE
|Good signals from central banks
|Exchange-Traded Funds, Equity Futures Higher Pre-Bell Thursday Buoyed by Powell's Comments
|MT
|Chemours Says Audit Review Found Breaches of Transparency and Ethics Code by Suspended Executives
|MT
|Chemours Says Audit Review Found Breaches of Transparency and Ethics Code by Suspended Executives
|MT
|Chemours says top execs manipulated free cash flow, foresees no impact on results
|RE
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
|UBS Downgrades Chemours to Neutral From Buy, Cuts Price Target to $21 From $37
|MT
|North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -2-
|DJ
|BMO Capital Downgrades Chemours to Underperform From Outperform, Adjusts Price Target to $19 From $45
|MT
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 3 AM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Friday at 1 AM ET
|DJ
|News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day - Thursday at 11 PM ET
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|-11.67%
|4.05B
|+16.17%
|90.35B
|+8.08%
|51.03B
|-1.55%
|31.34B
|+9.02%
|17.74B
|-5.07%
|12.53B
|+6.07%
|11.23B
|+10.01%
|10.37B
|-8.02%
|9.87B
|+2.85%
|9.04B