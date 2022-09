Sept 21 (Reuters) - Chemicals company Chemours Co cuts its full-year forecast for adjusted earnings, citing low demand and high input costs.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is now expected to be between $1.40 billion and $1.45 billion, 7% below its prior guidance at midpoint. (Reporting by Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)