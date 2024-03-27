March 27 (Reuters) - Chemours Co on Wednesday reported a narrower loss for the fourth quarter.

The twice-delayed results come a month after the company placed its top three executives, including CEO Mark Newman, on administrative leave and said it was looking into potential "material weaknesses" in its financial reporting.

The company reported a net loss of $18 million, or 12 cents per share, for the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with a loss of $97 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal and Kabir Dweit in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)