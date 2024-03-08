Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of The Chemours Company (“Chemours” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CC) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 13, 2024, after the market closed, Chemours disclosed that it was postponing the release of its financial results and conference call related to its fourth quarter and full year 2023. The Company further clarified, stating that it was delaying its results because Chemours is “evaluating its internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023 with respect to maintaining effective controls related to information and communications,” and because the Company’s Audit Committee “needs additional time to complete a related internal review.”

On this news, Chemours’ stock price fell $3.81, or 12.6%, to close at $26.42 per share on February 14, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on February 29, 2024, Chemours announced that its CEO, CFO, and Controller had been placed on “administrative leave” pending the completion of an internal review, including reviewing reports made to the Chemours Ethics Hotline. Additionally, the Company delayed its earnings report and disclosed that it is “evaluating one or more potential material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting[.]”

On this news, Chemours’ stock price fell $9.05, or 31.5%, to close at $19.67 on February 29, 2024, thereby injuring investors further.

