Labaton Keller Sucharow, an award-winning shareholder rights firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of The Chemours Company (NYSE: CC) (“Chemours”). Chemours is a global chemical manufacturer headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

On February 13, 2024, Chemours announced that it would be delaying the release of its fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results as the Company evaluates its internal controls over financial reporting. On this news, Chemours’ stock fell 12.6% to close at $26.64 per share on February 14, 2024.

Then, on February 29, 2024, Chemours revealed that it had placed Chief Executive Officer Mark Newman, Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Lock and Principal Accounting Officer Camela Wisel, on administrative leave “pending the completion of an internal review being overseen by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors with the assistance of independent outside counsel.” On this news, Chemours stock fell 31.5% to close at $19.67 on February 29, 2024.

