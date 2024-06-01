As a result of the severe drought impacting much of Mexico, The Chemours Company (?Chemours?), a global chemistry company, announced it is complying with a request from the government to temporarily minimize water intake, which has led to a pause in production at its Altamira Titanium Dioxide (TiO2) manufacturing facility to conserve water for the surrounding communities. Chemours remains committed to serving customers through its other world class assets. The company are working closely with government, business, and community partners to identify and implement short-and long-term solutions.

At this time, Chemours cannot predict this event?s duration due to the uncertainty of the factors outside of its control.