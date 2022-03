Chiba Bank : Changes of Directors and Executive Officers

Company Name: Representative:

Stock Exchange Listing:The Chiba Bank, Ltd. Tsutomu Yonemoto, President Tokyo (code: 8331)

Changes of Directors and Executive Officers

March 28, 2022

March 28, 2022 - The Chiba Bank, Ltd. announced the following changes of Directors and Executive Officers.

1. Changes of Representative Directors Not applicable.

2. Changes of Directors and Executive Officers Effective on April 1, 2022

Name Tadayoshi ShinozakiNew Position

Director and Senior Executive Officer

(Group Chief Strategy Officer)Mutsumi Awaji

Director and Managing Executive Officer

(Group Chief Digital Transformation Officer and Group Chief Human Resources Officer)

Hiroaki Aso

Managing Executive Officer In charge of Domestic BusinessPromotionNobukazu OdakaManaging Executive Officer In charge of Market and International BusinessPromotionYoichi Mataki

Managing Executive Officer General Manager of Head Office and Saiwaicho Sub Branch

Junji Nakamura

Executive Officer

General Manager of Funabashi Branch

Current Position Director and Senior Executive Officer

(Group Chief Strategy Officer and Group Chief Digital Transformation Officer)

Director and Managing Executive Officer

(Group Chief Human Resources Officer)

Managing Executive Officer In charge of Chiba Prefecture Business

Executive Officer

In charge of Market and International BusinessExecutive Officer

General Manager of Payment Card Business Division

Executive Officer

General Manager of Corporate Administration Division

NewNew

Kazue Miyake

Executive Officer

General Manager of Audit and Inspection Division

NewMasaki MiyauchiExecutive Officer

General Manager of Consumer Loan Business DivisionGeneral Manager of Audit and Inspection Division

General Manager of Urayasu Branch

○ Retiring Executive Officers Effective on March 31, 2022

Name

Current PositionKazuyoshi Takayama Managing Executive Officer

General Manager of Head Office and Saiwaicho Sub Branch

Kazuhiko MiyagiManaging Executive Officer In charge of Outside the Chiba Prefecture Business, Market and International Business

<Directors>

New Senior Managements

Effective on April 1, 2022

Name Position Hidetoshi Sakuma Chairman (Representative Director and Group Chief Executive Officer) Tsutomu Yonemoto President (Representative Director and Group Chief Operating Officer) Tadayoshi Shinozaki Director and Senior Executive Officer (Group Chief Strategy Officer) Kiyomi Yamazaki Director and Senior Executive Officer (Group Chief Business Officer) (Head of Business Promotion Management Division) Norio Takatsu Director and Managing Executive Officer (Group Chief Information Officer) Mutsumi Awaji Director and Managing Executive Officer (Group Chief Digital Transformation Officer and Group Chief Human Resources Officer) Yuko Tashima Non-Standing Director (Outside Director) Yasuko Takayama Non-Standing Director (Outside Director) Takahide kiuchi Non-Standing Director (Outside Director)

<Executive Officers>

Name Position Arihiko Totsuka Managing Executive Officer (Group Chief Risk Officer) Hironaga Fukuo Managing Executive Officer (In charge of Credit Unit) Hiroaki Aso Managing Executive Officer (In charge of Domestic Business) Nobukazu Odaka Managing Executive Officer (In charge of Market and International Business) Yoichi Mataki Managing Executive Officer General Manager of Head Office and Saiwaicho Sub Branch Yusuke Nishimura Executive Officer General Manager of Tokyo Head Office Kyota Izumi Executive Officer General Manager of Business Support Division Kazunari Tanaka Executive Officer General Manager of EDP System Division Junji Nakamura Executive Officer General Manager of Funabashi Branch Takashi Makinose Executive Officer General Manager of Human Resources Division Yukio Mikami Executive Officer General Manager of Akihabara Branch Masayuki Sugihara Executive Officer General Manager of Chuo Branch and Keiseiekimae Branch Eiji Odaka Executive Officer General Manager of Regional Revitalization Division Kazue Miyake Executive Officer General Manager of Audit and Inspection Division Masaki Miyauchi Executive Officer General Manager of Consumer Loan Business Division

<Audit & Supervisory Board Members>