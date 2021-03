Chiba Bank : Changes of Representative Directors and Executive Officers

Company Name:

Representative:

Stock Exchange Listing:The Chiba Bank, Ltd.

Hidetoshi Sakuma, President

Tokyo (code: 8331)

March 22, 2021

Changes of Representative Directors and Executive Officers

March 22, 2021 - The Chiba Bank, Ltd. announced the following changes of Representative Directors and

Executive Officers.

1. Changes of Representative Directors Effective on June 25, 2021 Name Hidetoshi SakumaNew PositionChairman (Group Chief Executive Officer) ○ New Representative Director

2. Changes of Executive Officers Effective on April 1, 2021 ○ Promotion of Executive Officers



Name

New PositionKiyomi YamazakiSenior Executive Officer (Group Chief Business Officer)Hironaga FukuoManaging Executive OfficerMutsumi Awaji

Managing Executive Officer (Group Chief Human Resources Officer)

○ New Executive Officers

Name

New PositionHiroaki Aso

Managing Executive OfficerKyota Izumi

Executive OfficerKazunari TanakaExecutive OfficerJunji Nakamura Takashi MakinoseExecutive Officer Executive OfficerYukio Mikami

Executive OfficerCurrent PositionPresidentCurrent PositionDirector

Senior Executive OfficerCurrent PositionManaging Executive Officer General Manager of Head Office and Saiwaicho Sab Branch

Executive Officer

General Manager of Human Resources DivisionExecutive Officer

General Manager of Corporate Business Division

Current PositionToho Agency Co., Ltd Managing DirectorGeneral Manager of Business Support Division

General Manager of Operation Planning Division

General Manager of Matsudo Branch General Manager of Hong Kong Branch

General Manager of Akihabara Branch

Masayuki SugiharaExecutive Officer

General Manager of Urayasu Branch

○ Retiring Executive Officers Effective on March 31, 2021

Name

Current PositionTakayuki HosokaiManaging Executive Officer

In charge of Market and International Business

Hiroshi Seki

Managing Executive Officer Group Chief Risk Officer

Managing Executive Officer General Manager of New Head Office Project Office and Corporate Administration Division

Yuichi KatayamaExecutive Officer

General Manager of EDP System Division

Katsunori UematsuExecutive Officer

General Manager of Tokyo Head Office

Masayasu Ono

Executive Officer

In charge of New Businesses

○ Background of candidate for new Representative Directors

Name

: Tsutomu Yonemoto Date of Birth

: July 9, 1964 Education

: Graduated from Waseda University in March 1987 BA Commerce Employment

: Joined The Chiba Bank, Ltd. in April 1987 After General Manager of Mimomi Branch, General Manager of Tsuga Branch, General Manager of Hong Kong Branch, General Manager of Akihabara Branch, General Manager of Corporate Planning Division, Executive Officer and General Manager of Business Promotion Division and, Director and Managing Executive Officer Director and Senior Executive Officer (current position)

Number of shares of The Chiba Bank, Ltd. held

: 17,909 (on September 30, 2020)

New Senior Managements

Effective on April 1, 2021

<Directors> Name Current Position Hidetoshi Sakuma President (Representative Director) (Group Chief Executive Officer) Yukihito Inamura Deputy President (Representative Director) (Group Chief Operating Officer) Tsutomu Yonemoto Director Senior Executive Officer Tadayoshi Shinozaki Director Senior Executive Officer (Group Chief Strategy Officer and Group Chief Digital Transformation Officer) Norio Takatsu Director Managing Executive Officer (Group Chief Information Officer) Yuko Tashima Non-Standing Director (Outside Director) Yasuko Takayama Non-Standing Director (Outside Director) Takahide kiuchi Non-Standing Director (Outside Director) <Executive Officers> Name New Position Current Position Kiyomi Yamazaki Senior Executive Officer Managing Executive Officer (Group Chief Business Officer) Arihiko Totsuka Managing Executive Officer (Group Chief Risk Officer) Kazuyoshi Takayama Managing Executive Officer Kazuhiko Miyagi Managing Executive Officer Hironaga Fukuo Managing Executive Officer Executive Officer Mutsumi Awaji Managing Executive Officer Executive Officer (Group Chief Human Resources Officer) Hiroaki Aso Managing Executive Officer New Nobukazu Odaka Executive Officer Yusuke Nishimura Executive Officer Yoichi Mataki Executive Officer Tokiko Nakayama Executive Officer Kyota Izumi Executive Officer New Kazunari Tanaka Executive Officer New Junji Nakamura Executive Officer New Takashi Makinose Executive Officer New Yukio Mikami Executive Officer New Masayuki Sugihara Executive Officer New New Position

<Audit & Supervisory Board Members>

New Position Daizo Iijima Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member Tomohiko Sakamoto Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member) Kazuhiko Ishihara Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member) Kazuyoshi Fukushima Non-Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member Masakazu Yoshida Non-Standing Audit & Supervisory Board Member (Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member)

