Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. The Chiba Bank, Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8331   JP3511800009

THE CHIBA BANK, LTD.

(8331)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:13:56 2023-04-26 am EDT
864.00 JPY   -2.15%
04/25Japan's Nikkei retreats from eight-month high as bank worries weigh
RE
04/18China Economic Reports, Debt Issues Churn Asian Stock Markets
MT
04/18Japan's Nikkei rises for eighth day on earnings optimism, weaker yen
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Japan's Nikkei retreats from eight-month high as bank worries weigh

04/25/2023 | 11:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average dropped on Wednesday, pressured by overnight Wall Street declines as worries resurfaced about the health of the banking sector, as well as a possible U.S. recession.

Investors were also cautious ahead of the domestic earnings season getting into full swing from Thursday and new Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor Kazuo Ueda's first policy decision on Friday.

The Nikkei, which had hit an eight-month high on Tuesday, retreated 0.53% to end the morning session at 28,469.08.

The broader Topix slumped 0.7% to 2,027.86.

Robot maker Fanuc, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest and financial giant Nomura Holdings are among the three dozen or so companies reporting results on Wednesday, with that number increasing to more than 100 on Thursday and more than 200 on Friday.

The market consensus is that the BOJ will keep policy unchanged this week, but investors are still wary of surprises, like the unexpected doubling of the 10-year bond yield policy band in December.

"I think the risks are tilted towards the upside" for Japanese stocks, Daiwa Securities equity strategist Kenji Abe said, who predicts no action by the BOJ on Friday.

"I expect some companies to announce share buybacks this week and in May, and that is likely to push up equities," with the Nikkei challenging 29,000 in the near term, he said.

Banks led losses among the Tokyo Stock Exchange's 33 industry sectors, slumping 1.91% after First Republic Bank reported plunging deposits.

Regional lender Chiba Bank was the worst performing financial stock on the Nikkei, dropping 2.38%, followed by a 2.33% decline for Concordia Financial and Mizuho falling 2.31%.

Mitsubishi Motors <7211.T) was the biggest decliner, dropping 2.57%. The automaker said after the close on Tuesday it would take a one-time charge of about $78 million related to slowing sales at its China unit. (Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANTEST CORPORATION -1.93% 11680 Delayed Quote.40.21%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.54% 88.22 Delayed Quote.0.30%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.01% 165.985 Delayed Quote.5.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.20% 97.97 Delayed Quote.2.26%
CONCORDIA FINANCIAL GROUP, LTD. -2.13% 505 Delayed Quote.-6.18%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.06% 146.69 Delayed Quote.4.91%
FANUC CORPORATION -2.11% 4495 Delayed Quote.15.76%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK -49.38% 8.1 Delayed Quote.-86.87%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.08% 1.630603 Delayed Quote.3.21%
MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION -2.17% 494 Delayed Quote.-0.78%
MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. -2.14% 1966 Delayed Quote.8.32%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.31% 81.927 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
NIKKEI 225 0.09% 28620.07 Real-time Quote.9.58%
NOMURA CO., LTD. -2.09% 936 Delayed Quote.-0.52%
NOMURA CORPORATION -1.23% 1042 Delayed Quote.3.63%
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. -1.15% 522.6 Delayed Quote.8.21%
THE CHIBA BANK, LTD. -2.04% 864 Delayed Quote.-8.21%
TOPIX INDEX -0.86% 2024.19 Delayed Quote.7.70%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.09% 133.575 Delayed Quote.2.18%
All news about THE CHIBA BANK, LTD.
04/25Japan's Nikkei retreats from eight-month high as bank worries weigh
RE
04/18China Economic Reports, Debt Issues Churn Asian Stock Markets
MT
04/18Japan's Nikkei rises for eighth day on earnings optimism, weaker yen
RE
03/30THE CHIBA BANK, LTD. : Final dividend
FA
03/30THE CHIBA BANK, LTD. : Anniversary bonus dividend
FA
03/28Chiba Bank Appoints CEO
MT
03/27Japan's Nikkei bounces as weaker yen lifts sentiment; banks weigh
RE
03/27The Chiba Bank, Ltd. Announces Changes in Directors, and Executive Officers
CI
03/27The Chiba Bank, Ltd. Announces Changes in Chief Executive Officer, Effective on April 3..
CI
03/09Nikkei down sharply as bank shares drag after BOJ policy decision
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 173 B 1 289 M 1 289 M
Net income 2023 60 175 M 449 M 449 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,7x
Yield 2023 3,17%
Capitalization 640 B 4 776 M 4 776 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,70x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 4 292
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart THE CHIBA BANK, LTD.
Duration : Period :
The Chiba Bank, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHIBA BANK, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 883,00 JPY
Average target price 992,86 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hidetoshi Sakuma President, Group CEO & Representative Director
Norio Takatsu Director & Group Chief Information Officer
Yukihito Inamura Group COO, Representative Director & VP
Yuko Tashima Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Yasuko Takayama Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CHIBA BANK, LTD.-8.73%4 733
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED11.94%167 302
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK6.73%75 288
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-1.82%51 003
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED2.37%48 538
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-16.22%38 255
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer