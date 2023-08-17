COMPANY

OVERVIEW

SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 RESULTS

INVESTMENT HIGHLIGHTS

  • Omni-channelchildren's specialty portfolio of brands with anindustry-leading digital-first model
  • Strength of design, merchandising, and sourcing teams delivers an on-trendsuperior product offering, with a strong value proposition, across our portfolio of brands
  • Industry-leadingdigital penetration, with focus on mobile- first enabled transactions and optimizing interactions with our customers through enhanced brand marketing and personalization
  • Customer centric Omni-channel focus, supported by digital delivery, and driven by customer insights and strategy
  • Experienced and talented management team, with an average tenure of over seven years, focused on execution and operational excellence

COMPANY OVERVIEW

Strong Portfolio of Brands

Serving Newborn to Tween

#1 PURE-PLAY CHILDREN'S SPECIALTY APPAREL RETAILER IN NORTH AMERICA

$1.7B

in Annual Revenue*

596 Stores in the U.S. and Canada

221 International points of distribution

50%+ Planned

Digital Penetration

Less than 30% of

Revenue from

Traditional Malls

Accelerated Amazon

Opportunity

* As of January 28, 2023

Q2 2023 ADJUSTED RESULTS

23 vs. 22

23 vs. 19

% of

% of

% of

Inc/(Dec)

Inc/(Dec)

Q2 2023

Sales

Q2 2022

Sales

Q2 2019

Sales

%

BPS

%

BPS

Net Sales

$346

$381

$420

-9%

-18%

Gross Profit

88

25.4%

115

30.2%

139

33.0%

-24%

(480)

-37%

(760)

SG&A

102

29.4%

114

29.8%

115

27.5%

-10%

(40)

-12%

190

Depreciation

11

3.2%

13

3.4%

18

4.2%

-15%

(20)

-37%

(100)

Operating Income

(25)

-7.2%

(12)

-3.1%

6

1.4%

-113%

(410)

-528%

(860)

Interest

8

2.2%

3

0.7%

2

0.5%

195%

150

235%

170

Income Before Taxes

(33)

-9.4%

(14)

-3.8%

4

0.8%

-128%

(560)

-1018%

(1,020)

Income Tax

(6)

(3)

1

-131%

-1185%

Net Income

($26)

-7.7%

($12)

-3.1%

$3

0.7%

-127%

(460)

-987%

(840)

Diluted EPS

($2.12)

($0.89)

$0.19

-138%

-1223%

Shares

13

13

16

-5%

-21%

EBITDA

($14)

-4.0%

$1

0.3%

$23

5.6%

-1167%

(437)

-160%

(960)

Net Sales -9.3% to last year, -9.0% on comp basis:

Operating margin (7.2%), - 410 bps to last year

Impact of slowdown in consumer demand, resulting from

Lower merchandise margins, due to peak cotton costs

inflation impacting our customer

Fixed costs de-leverage on lower net sales

*Adjusted measures are non-GAAP and exclude expenses and income which we believe are not indicative of the performance of the core business. A reconciliation of GAAP and non- GAAP measures is provided in the Company's earnings releases which are available at http://investor.childrensplace.com.

** Our comparable retail sales do not exclude temporarily closed stores impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

