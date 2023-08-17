Omni-channelchildren's specialty portfolio of brands with anindustry-leading digital-first model
Strength of design, merchandising, and sourcing teams delivers an on-trendsuperior product offering, with a strong value proposition, across our portfolio of brands
Industry-leadingdigital penetration, with focus on mobile- first enabled transactions and optimizing interactions with our customers through enhanced brand marketing and personalization
Customer centric Omni-channel focus, supported by digital delivery, and driven by customer insights and strategy
Experienced and talented management team, with an average tenure of over seven years, focused on execution and operational excellence
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Strong Portfolio of Brands
Serving Newborn to Tween
#1 PURE-PLAY CHILDREN'S SPECIALTY APPAREL RETAILER IN NORTH AMERICA
$1.7B
in Annual Revenue*
596 Stores in the U.S. and Canada
221 International points of distribution
50%+ Planned
Digital Penetration
Less than 30% of
Revenue from
Traditional Malls
Accelerated Amazon
Opportunity
* As of January 28, 2023
Q2 2023 ADJUSTED RESULTS
23 vs. 22
23 vs. 19
% of
% of
% of
Inc/(Dec)
Inc/(Dec)
Q2 2023
Sales
Q2 2022
Sales
Q2 2019
Sales
%
BPS
%
BPS
Net Sales
$346
$381
$420
-9%
-18%
Gross Profit
88
25.4%
115
30.2%
139
33.0%
-24%
(480)
-37%
(760)
SG&A
102
29.4%
114
29.8%
115
27.5%
-10%
(40)
-12%
190
Depreciation
11
3.2%
13
3.4%
18
4.2%
-15%
(20)
-37%
(100)
Operating Income
(25)
-7.2%
(12)
-3.1%
6
1.4%
-113%
(410)
-528%
(860)
Interest
8
2.2%
3
0.7%
2
0.5%
195%
150
235%
170
Income Before Taxes
(33)
-9.4%
(14)
-3.8%
4
0.8%
-128%
(560)
-1018%
(1,020)
Income Tax
(6)
(3)
1
-131%
-1185%
Net Income
($26)
-7.7%
($12)
-3.1%
$3
0.7%
-127%
(460)
-987%
(840)
Diluted EPS
($2.12)
($0.89)
$0.19
-138%
-1223%
Shares
13
13
16
-5%
-21%
EBITDA
($14)
-4.0%
$1
0.3%
$23
5.6%
-1167%
(437)
-160%
(960)
Net Sales -9.3% to last year, -9.0% on comp basis:
Operating margin (7.2%), - 410 bps to last year
• Impact of slowdown in consumer demand, resulting from
•
Lower merchandise margins, due to peak cotton costs
inflation impacting our customer
•
Fixed costs de-leverage on lower net sales
*Adjusted measures are non-GAAP and exclude expenses and income which we believe are not indicative of the performance of the core business. A reconciliation of GAAP and non- GAAP measures is provided in the Company's earnings releases which are available at http://investor.childrensplace.com.
** Our comparable retail sales do not exclude temporarily closed stores impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Children's Place, Inc. is a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens. It designs, contracts to manufacture, sells at retail and wholesale, and licenses to sell merchandise under The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names. Its segments include The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The Children's Place U.S. segment includes the United States and Puerto Rico-based stores. The Children's Place International segment includes Canadian based wholesale business, as well as international franchisees. It serves the wardrobe needs of girls and boys (sizes 4-18), toddler girls and boys (sizes 6 months-5T), and baby (sizes 0-24 months). It operates over 613 stores throughout North America. Its merchandise is available online at www.childrensplace.com, www.gymboree.com, www.sugarandjade.com and https://www.pjplace.com.