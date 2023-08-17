, with an average tenure of over seven years, focused on execution and operational excellence

supported by digital delivery, and driven by customer insights and strategy

Strength of design, merchandising, and sourcing teams delivers an

Less than 30% of

596 Stores in the U.S. and Canada

Q2 2023 ADJUSTED RESULTS

23 vs. 22 23 vs. 19 % of % of % of Inc/(Dec) Inc/(Dec) Q2 2023 Sales Q2 2022 Sales Q2 2019 Sales % BPS % BPS Net Sales $346 $381 $420 -9% -18% Gross Profit 88 25.4% 115 30.2% 139 33.0% -24% (480) -37% (760) SG&A 102 29.4% 114 29.8% 115 27.5% -10% (40) -12% 190 Depreciation 11 3.2% 13 3.4% 18 4.2% -15% (20) -37% (100) Operating Income (25) -7.2% (12) -3.1% 6 1.4% -113% (410) -528% (860) Interest 8 2.2% 3 0.7% 2 0.5% 195% 150 235% 170 Income Before Taxes (33) -9.4% (14) -3.8% 4 0.8% -128% (560) -1018% (1,020) Income Tax (6) (3) 1 -131% -1185% Net Income ($26) -7.7% ($12) -3.1% $3 0.7% -127% (460) -987% (840) Diluted EPS ($2.12) ($0.89) $0.19 -138% -1223% Shares 13 13 16 -5% -21% EBITDA ($14) -4.0% $1 0.3% $23 5.6% -1167% (437) -160% (960)

Net Sales -9.3% to last year, -9.0% on comp basis: Operating margin (7.2%), - 410 bps to last year • Impact of slowdown in consumer demand, resulting from • Lower merchandise margins, due to peak cotton costs inflation impacting our customer • Fixed costs de-leverage on lower net sales

*Adjusted measures are non-GAAP and exclude expenses and income which we believe are not indicative of the performance of the core business. A reconciliation of GAAP and non- GAAP measures is provided in the Company's earnings releases which are available at http://investor.childrensplace.com.

** Our comparable retail sales do not exclude temporarily closed stores impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

