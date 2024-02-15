Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of The Children's Place, Inc. (“The Children's Place” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLCE) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On February 9, 2024, The Children’s Place announced preliminary fourth quarter 2023 financial results that fell short of the Company’s previously issued guidance. The Company also disclosed that it was working with advisors to obtain new financing.

On this news, The Children’s Place’s stock price fell $7.24, or 36.7%, to close at $12.51 per share on February 9, 2024, thereby injuring investors.

