Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The China Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHN   US1693731077

THE CHINA FUND, INC.

(CHN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
12.09 USD   -2.50%
11/18China Fund : Shareholder Call with the Investment Manager
PU
11/17The china fund, inc. records third quarter 2021/2022 results
PR
11/15China hedge fund who bet on Li Auto lost big in Oct, cut positions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Fund : Shareholder Call with the Investment Manager

11/18/2022 | 08:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The China Fund, Inc. Shareholder Call with the Investment Manager

Date December 5, 2022
Time 10:00 am PDT / 1:00 pm EST / 6:00 pm GMT

AUDIO CONFERENCE INFORMATION

US TOLL FREE: (866) 924-9856, 2022 UK TOLL FREE Dial-in Number: 0808 109 0701, 2022

USA Local New York: +1 646 843 4609, 2022 Standard International Access UK-Wide: +44 (0) 33 0551 0211

Conference PIN - 1807188#

A replay to the call will be made available on the website.

MODERATOR
Brian Kingan,
Institutional Client Relationship Manager
Matthews Asia
SPEAKERS

Andy Rothman,
China Investment Strategist
Matthews Asia

Andrew Mattock, CFA
Lead Portfolio Manager
Matthews Asia

Winnie Chwang,
Portfolio Manager
Matthews Asia


Capitalizing on China's Growth & Economic Transformation
China has long been a global growth engine with favorable long-term fundamentals, economic expansion and rising consumer wealth. For shareholders, The China Fund, Inc. is a gateway to the investment potential of China. Please join us for a live conference call with the Investment Manager, Matthews Asia. Senior members of the investment team will share perspectives on the Chinese economy, equity markets and an update on the portfolio's positioning and performance.

Moderator Brian Kingan will host Investment Strategist Andy Rothman as well as Portfolio Managers Andrew Mattock and Winnie Chwang as they discuss:
  • China's macroeconomic data
  • The outlook for China's equity market
  • Current portfolio positioning
  • Year-to-date performance
  • Q&A


SUBMIT A QUESTION
 In Compliance with Reg FD, there will be an opportunity for audience participants to ask questions at the close of the call. Questions can also be submitted in advance of the call directly to the Investment Manager. Please email your questions to institutional@matthewsasia.com no later than December 1, 2022.

BIOGRAPHIES

Andy Rothman, China Investment Strategist
Andy Rothman is an Investment Strategist at Matthews Asia. He is principally responsible for developing research focused on China's ongoing economic and political developments while also complementing the broader investment team with in-depth analysis on Asia. In addition, Andy plays a key role in communicating to clients and the media the firm's perspectives and latest insights into China and the greater Asia region. Prior to joining Matthews Asia in 2014, Andy spent 14 years as CLSA's China macroeconomic strategist where he conducted analysis into China and delivered his insights to their clients. Previously, Andy spent 17 years in the U.S. Foreign Service, with a diplomatic career focused on China, including as head of the macroeconomics and domestic policy office of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing. In total, Andy has lived and worked in China for more than 20 years. He earned an M.A. in public administration from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs and a B.A. from Colgate University. He is a proficient Mandarin speaker.

Andrew Mattock, CFA, Portfolio Manager
Andrew Mattock is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and is responsible for managing the firm's China and China Small Companies Strategies, co-manages the firm's Pacific Tiger Strategy, as well as The China Fund, Inc. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, he was a Fund Manager at Henderson Global Investors for 15 years, first in London and then in Singapore, managing Asia Pacific equities. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Business in Accounting from ACU. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and qualified as a Chartered Accountant.

Winnie Chwang, Portfolio Manager
 Winnie Chwang is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia. She manages the firm's China Small Companies Strategy, and co-manages the China and Pacific Tiger Strategies. She joined the firm in 2004 and has built her investment career at the firm. Winnie earned an MBA from the Haas School of Business and received her B.A. in Economics with a minor in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. She is fluent in Mandarin and conversational in Cantonese.

Brian Kingan, Institutional Client Relationship Manager
 Brian Kingan is a Relationship Manager at Matthews Asia, responsible for relationship management and business development for North American institutional clients, including endowments, foundations, public and corporate pensions, family offices, and consultants. Prior to joining Matthews Asia in 2021, Brian spent 15 years at Wellington Management Company, where he was an Account Manager and Client Service Manager covering all institutional client channels. Previously, he was with Dresdner RCM Global Investors as a Senior Portfolio Associate on the Fixed Income Portfolio Management team. Brian began his career as a Trader with Merrill Lynch on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade. Brian earned an MBA from Georgetown University and a BBA from the University of Notre Dame.

Back to Company Announcements

Disclaimer

The China Fund Inc. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 01:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE CHINA FUND, INC.
11/18China Fund : Shareholder Call with the Investment Manager
PU
11/17The china fund, inc. records third quarter 2021/2022 results
PR
11/15China hedge fund who bet on Li Auto lost big in Oct, cut positions
RE
11/11Yuancheng Environment Nets $39 Million From Share Sale
MT
11/07Chinese stockpickers down 21% for 2022- HSBC data
RE
10/30News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/30News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/28China Fund : The After-Party
PU
10/21China Fund : Milestones To Pragmatism
PU
10/10Macro bets help hedge funds ride rough Chinese markets
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,07 M - -
Net income 2021 11,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 8,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,8x
Yield 2021 8,87%
Capitalization 125 M 125 M -
EV / Sales 2020 85,2x
EV / Sales 2021 68,9x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart THE CHINA FUND, INC.
Duration : Period :
The China Fund, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHINA FUND, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Theresa Noriega-Lum President & Director
Julian Michael Ivo Reid Chairman
Patrick J. Keniston Secretary & Chief Compliance Officer
Richard A. Silver Independent Director
George John Iwanicki Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CHINA FUND, INC.-33.86%128
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-9.06%10 039
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.-7.55%5 467
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.91%3 963
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-1.34%3 855
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND-20.64%3 379