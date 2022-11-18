China Fund : Shareholder Call with the Investment Manager

Date December 5, 2022

Time 10:00 am PDT / 1:00 pm EST / 6:00 pm GMT

AUDIO CONFERENCE INFORMATION

US TOLL FREE: (866) 924-9856, 2022 UK TOLL FREE Dial-in Number: 0808 109 0701, 2022

USA Local New York: +1 646 843 4609, 2022 Standard International Access UK-Wide: +44 (0) 33 0551 0211

Conference PIN - 1807188#

A replay to the call will be made available on the website.

MODERATOR Brian Kingan,

Institutional Client Relationship Manager

Matthews Asia SPEAKERS

Andy Rothman,

China Investment Strategist

Matthews Asia Andrew Mattock, CFA

Lead Portfolio Manager

Matthews Asia Winnie Chwang,

Portfolio Manager

Matthews Asia

China's macroeconomic data

The outlook for China's equity market

Current portfolio positioning

Year-to-date performance

Q&A

China has long been a global growth engine with favorable long-term fundamentals, economic expansion and rising consumer wealth. For shareholders, The China Fund, Inc. is a gateway to the investment potential of China. Please join us for a live conference call with the Investment Manager, Matthews Asia. Senior members of the investment team will share perspectives on the Chinese economy, equity markets and an update on the portfolio's positioning and performance.Moderator Brian Kingan will host Investment Strategist Andy Rothman as well as Portfolio Managers Andrew Mattock and Winnie Chwang as they discuss:



SUBMIT A QUESTION

In Compliance with Reg FD, there will be an opportunity for audience participants to ask questions at the close of the call. Questions can also be submitted in advance of the call directly to the Investment Manager. Please email your questions to institutional@matthewsasia.com no later than December 1, 2022.



BIOGRAPHIES



Andy Rothman, China Investment Strategist

Andy Rothman is an Investment Strategist at Matthews Asia. He is principally responsible for developing research focused on China's ongoing economic and political developments while also complementing the broader investment team with in-depth analysis on Asia. In addition, Andy plays a key role in communicating to clients and the media the firm's perspectives and latest insights into China and the greater Asia region. Prior to joining Matthews Asia in 2014, Andy spent 14 years as CLSA's China macroeconomic strategist where he conducted analysis into China and delivered his insights to their clients. Previously, Andy spent 17 years in the U.S. Foreign Service, with a diplomatic career focused on China, including as head of the macroeconomics and domestic policy office of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing. In total, Andy has lived and worked in China for more than 20 years. He earned an M.A. in public administration from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs and a B.A. from Colgate University. He is a proficient Mandarin speaker.



Andrew Mattock, CFA, Portfolio Manager

Andrew Mattock is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia and is responsible for managing the firm's China and China Small Companies Strategies, co-manages the firm's Pacific Tiger Strategy, as well as The China Fund, Inc. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, he was a Fund Manager at Henderson Global Investors for 15 years, first in London and then in Singapore, managing Asia Pacific equities. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Business in Accounting from ACU. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and qualified as a Chartered Accountant.



Winnie Chwang, Portfolio Manager

Winnie Chwang is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews Asia. She manages the firm's China Small Companies Strategy, and co-manages the China and Pacific Tiger Strategies. She joined the firm in 2004 and has built her investment career at the firm. Winnie earned an MBA from the Haas School of Business and received her B.A. in Economics with a minor in Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley. She is fluent in Mandarin and conversational in Cantonese.



Brian Kingan, Institutional Client Relationship Manager

Brian Kingan is a Relationship Manager at Matthews Asia, responsible for relationship management and business development for North American institutional clients, including endowments, foundations, public and corporate pensions, family offices, and consultants. Prior to joining Matthews Asia in 2021, Brian spent 15 years at Wellington Management Company, where he was an Account Manager and Client Service Manager covering all institutional client channels. Previously, he was with Dresdner RCM Global Investors as a Senior Portfolio Associate on the Fixed Income Portfolio Management team. Brian began his career as a Trader with Merrill Lynch on the floor of the Chicago Board of Trade. Brian earned an MBA from Georgetown University and a BBA from the University of Notre Dame.