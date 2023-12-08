The China Fund, Inc. Shareholder Call with the Investment Manager Date December 14, 2023
Time 10:00 am PST / 1:00 pm EST / 6:00 pm GMT
AUDIO CONFERENCE INFORMATION
US TOLL FREE +1-415-655-0003
United States Toll (New York City) +1-646-992-2010
United States Toll (Los Angeles) +1-213-306-3065
United Kingdom +44-203-478-5290
Spain +34-91769-9763
List of global call-in numbers
Meeting number (access code): 2660 837 7953
Meeting password: 35932955
A replay to the call will be made available on the website.
Capitalizing on China's Growth & Economic Transformation
China has long been a global growth engine with favorable long-term fundamentals, economic expansion, and rising consumer wealth. For shareholders, The China Fund, Inc. is a gateway to the investment potential of China. Please join us for a live conference call with the Investment Manager, Matthews Asia. Senior members of the investment team will share perspectives on the Chinese economy, equity markets and an update on the portfolio's positioning and performance.
Moderator Sasha Tierney will host Investment Strategist Andy Rothman as well as Portfolio Manager Andrew Mattock as they discuss:
• China's macroeconomic data
• The outlook for China's equity market
• Current portfolio positioning
• Year-to-date performance
• Q&A
SUBMIT A QUESTION
In Compliance with Reg FD, there will be an opportunity for audience participants to ask questions at the close of the call. Questions can also be submitted in advance of the call directly to the Investment Manager. Please email your questions to institutional@matthewsasia.com no later than December 12, 2023.
BIOGRAPHIES
Andy Rothman, China Investment Strategist
Andy Rothman is an Investment Strategist at Matthews, responsible for research on China's economy and on U.S. - China relations. Andy first went to China as a student in 1980 and began his diplomatic career with the U.S. Foreign Service in Guangzhou in 1984, in time to see Deng Xiaoping launch his economic and social reforms. His 17-year diplomatic career was focused on China, and his final assignment was as head of the macroeconomics office of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing. Prior to joining Matthews in 2014, Andy spent 14 years with CLSA as their Shanghai-based macroeconomic strategist. Andy earned an M.A. in public administration from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, and a B.A. from Colgate University. He is a proficient Mandarin speaker.
Andrew Mattock, CFA, Portfolio Manager
Andrew Mattock is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews and manages the firm's China, China Small Companies and China A-Share Strategies and co-manages the Pacific Tiger, China Dividend and Emerging Markets Equity Strategies. Prior to joining Matthews in 2015, he was a Fund Manager at Henderson Global Investors for 15 years, first in London and then in Singapore, managing Asia Pacific equities. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Business majoring in Accounting from ACU. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and qualified as a Chartered Accountant.
Sasha Tierney, Institutional Client Relationship Manager
Sasha Tierney is a Relationship Manager at Matthews, responsible for relationship management and business development for North American institutional clients, including endowments, foundations, public and corporate pensions, family offices, and consultants. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, Sasha worked in the fine arts industry, most recently as Associate Director at Haines Gallery in San Francisco. Sasha received a B.A. in Art History from University of California, Santa Cruz. She speaks conversational French. Back to Company Announcements
Time 10:00 am PST / 1:00 pm EST / 6:00 pm GMT
AUDIO CONFERENCE INFORMATION
US TOLL FREE +1-415-655-0003
United States Toll (New York City) +1-646-992-2010
United States Toll (Los Angeles) +1-213-306-3065
United Kingdom +44-203-478-5290
Spain +34-91769-9763
List of global call-in numbers
Meeting number (access code): 2660 837 7953
Meeting password: 35932955
A replay to the call will be made available on the website.
|MODERATOR
|
Sasha Tierney
Institutional Client Relationship Manager
Matthews Asia
| SPEAKERS
Andy Rothman
Andrew Mattock, CFA
Capitalizing on China's Growth & Economic Transformation
China has long been a global growth engine with favorable long-term fundamentals, economic expansion, and rising consumer wealth. For shareholders, The China Fund, Inc. is a gateway to the investment potential of China. Please join us for a live conference call with the Investment Manager, Matthews Asia. Senior members of the investment team will share perspectives on the Chinese economy, equity markets and an update on the portfolio's positioning and performance.
Moderator Sasha Tierney will host Investment Strategist Andy Rothman as well as Portfolio Manager Andrew Mattock as they discuss:
• China's macroeconomic data
• The outlook for China's equity market
• Current portfolio positioning
• Year-to-date performance
• Q&A
SUBMIT A QUESTION
In Compliance with Reg FD, there will be an opportunity for audience participants to ask questions at the close of the call. Questions can also be submitted in advance of the call directly to the Investment Manager. Please email your questions to institutional@matthewsasia.com no later than December 12, 2023.
BIOGRAPHIES
Andy Rothman, China Investment Strategist
Andy Rothman is an Investment Strategist at Matthews, responsible for research on China's economy and on U.S. - China relations. Andy first went to China as a student in 1980 and began his diplomatic career with the U.S. Foreign Service in Guangzhou in 1984, in time to see Deng Xiaoping launch his economic and social reforms. His 17-year diplomatic career was focused on China, and his final assignment was as head of the macroeconomics office of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing. Prior to joining Matthews in 2014, Andy spent 14 years with CLSA as their Shanghai-based macroeconomic strategist. Andy earned an M.A. in public administration from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, and a B.A. from Colgate University. He is a proficient Mandarin speaker.
Andrew Mattock, CFA, Portfolio Manager
Andrew Mattock is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews and manages the firm's China, China Small Companies and China A-Share Strategies and co-manages the Pacific Tiger, China Dividend and Emerging Markets Equity Strategies. Prior to joining Matthews in 2015, he was a Fund Manager at Henderson Global Investors for 15 years, first in London and then in Singapore, managing Asia Pacific equities. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Business majoring in Accounting from ACU. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and qualified as a Chartered Accountant.
Sasha Tierney, Institutional Client Relationship Manager
Sasha Tierney is a Relationship Manager at Matthews, responsible for relationship management and business development for North American institutional clients, including endowments, foundations, public and corporate pensions, family offices, and consultants. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, Sasha worked in the fine arts industry, most recently as Associate Director at Haines Gallery in San Francisco. Sasha received a B.A. in Art History from University of California, Santa Cruz. She speaks conversational French. Back to Company Announcements
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
The China Fund Inc. published this content on 08 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2023 19:13:55 UTC.