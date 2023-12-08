List of global call-in numbers

Date December 14, 2023Time 10:00 am PST / 1:00 pm EST / 6:00 pm GMTUS TOLL FREE +1-415-655-0003United States Toll (New York City) +1-646-992-2010United States Toll (Los Angeles) +1-213-306-3065United Kingdom +44-203-478-5290Spain +34-91769-9763Meeting number (access code): 2660 837 7953Meeting password: 35932955A replay to the call will be made available on the website.China has long been a global growth engine with favorable long-term fundamentals, economic expansion, and rising consumer wealth. For shareholders, The China Fund, Inc. is a gateway to the investment potential of China. Please join us for a live conference call with the Investment Manager, Matthews Asia. Senior members of the investment team will share perspectives on the Chinese economy, equity markets and an update on the portfolio's positioning and performance.Moderator Sasha Tierney will host Investment Strategist Andy Rothman as well as Portfolio Manager Andrew Mattock as they discuss:• China's macroeconomic data• The outlook for China's equity market• Current portfolio positioning• Year-to-date performance• Q&AIn Compliance with Reg FD, there will be an opportunity for audience participants to ask questions at the close of the call. Questions can also be submitted in advance of the call directly to the Investment Manager. Please email your questions tono later than December 12, 2023.Andy Rothman is an Investment Strategist at Matthews, responsible for research on China's economy and on U.S. - China relations. Andy first went to China as a student in 1980 and began his diplomatic career with the U.S. Foreign Service in Guangzhou in 1984, in time to see Deng Xiaoping launch his economic and social reforms. His 17-year diplomatic career was focused on China, and his final assignment was as head of the macroeconomics office of the U.S. Embassy in Beijing. Prior to joining Matthews in 2014, Andy spent 14 years with CLSA as their Shanghai-based macroeconomic strategist. Andy earned an M.A. in public administration from the Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas, and a B.A. from Colgate University. He is a proficient Mandarin speaker.Andrew Mattock is a Portfolio Manager at Matthews and manages the firm's China, China Small Companies and China A-Share Strategies and co-manages the Pacific Tiger, China Dividend and Emerging Markets Equity Strategies. Prior to joining Matthews in 2015, he was a Fund Manager at Henderson Global Investors for 15 years, first in London and then in Singapore, managing Asia Pacific equities. Andrew holds a Bachelor of Business majoring in Accounting from ACU. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and qualified as a Chartered Accountant.Sasha Tierney is a Relationship Manager at Matthews, responsible for relationship management and business development for North American institutional clients, including endowments, foundations, public and corporate pensions, family offices, and consultants. Prior to joining the firm in 2015, Sasha worked in the fine arts industry, most recently as Associate Director at Haines Gallery in San Francisco. Sasha received a B.A. in Art History from University of California, Santa Cruz. She speaks conversational French.