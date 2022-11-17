Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The China Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHN   US1693731077

THE CHINA FUND, INC.

(CHN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-17 pm EST
12.40 USD   +1.22%
05:30pThe china fund, inc. records third quarter 2021/2022 results
PR
11/15China hedge fund who bet on Li Auto lost big in Oct, cut positions
RE
11/11Yuancheng Environment Nets $39 Million From Share Sale
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

THE CHINA FUND, INC. RECORDS THIRD QUARTER 2021/2022 RESULTS

11/17/2022 | 05:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN) today announced its financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2022.

For the nine months ended July 31, 2022, the Fund recorded net investment loss of $145,455 or $.01 per share, versus net investment income of $1,076,354 or $.10 per share, for the nine months ended July 31, 2021. Net realized and unrealized loss on investments and foreign currency transactions for the nine months ended July 31, 2022 was $77,791,631 or $7.56 per share, compared to net realized and unrealized gain on investments and foreign currency transactions of $18,152,584 or $1.74 per share, for the nine months ended July 31, 2021.

The Fund's total net assets on July 31, 2022 were $159,700,212 and its net asset value per share was $15.52 based on 10,288,465 shares outstanding. A combined distribution of $7.2669 per share from net investment income and realized gains was declared in December 2021 and paid in January 2022.


July 31, 2022

October 31, 2021

July 31, 2021





Total Net Assets

$159,700,212

$314,302,451

$323,747,776

Net Asset Value

$15.52

$30.32

$31.06

Shares Outstanding

10,288,465

10,366,808

10,424,861

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company with the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities (i) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is in the People's Republic of China ("China"), or (ii) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China. Whilst the Fund is permitted to invest in direct equity investments of companies organized in China, it presently holds no such investments. The Fund is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN".  The Fund's investment manager is Matthews International Capital Management, LLC.

For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-china-fund-inc-records-third-quarter-20212022-results-301682204.html

SOURCE The China Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about THE CHINA FUND, INC.
05:30pThe china fund, inc. records third quarter 2021/2022 results
PR
11/15China hedge fund who bet on Li Auto lost big in Oct, cut positions
RE
11/11Yuancheng Environment Nets $39 Million From Share Sale
MT
11/07Chinese stockpickers down 21% for 2022- HSBC data
RE
10/30News Highlights: Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10/30News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/28China Fund : The After-Party
PU
10/21China Fund : Milestones To Pragmatism
PU
10/10Macro bets help hedge funds ride rough Chinese markets
RE
10/10Macro bets help hedge funds ride rough Chinese markets
RE
More news