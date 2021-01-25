Log in
The China Fund, Inc. : Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

01/25/2021 | 05:34pm EST
BOSTON, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN) (the "Fund") announced today that the Fund's annual stockholder meeting (the "Meeting") will be held Tuesday, March 9, 2021 via a virtual forum at 11:15 a.m. Eastern Standard Time. Stockholders of record as of February 1, 2021 will be entitled to notice of, and to attend and vote at, the Meeting. Matthews Asia, International Capital Management, LLC, the investment manager, will be in attendance at the meeting and will provide an update on the China market.

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company with the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities (i) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is the People's Republic of China ("China"), or (ii) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN."

For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-china-fund-inc-announces-date-of-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301214488.html

