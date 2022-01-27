Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The China Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHN   US1693731077

THE CHINA FUND, INC.

(CHN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

The China Fund, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

01/27/2022 | 09:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN) (the "Fund") announced today that the Fund's annual stockholder meeting (the "Meeting") will be rescheduled for Wednesday, March 23, 2022 via a virtual forum at 11:00 a.m. Stockholders of record as of January 21, 2022 will be entitled to notice of, and to attend and vote at, the Meeting. The notice for the Meeting will be mailed to shareholders on or about February 16, 2022.

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company with the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities (i) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is the People's Republic of China ("China"), or (ii) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods and services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN."

For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-china-fund-inc-announces-date-of-annual-meeting-of-stockholders-301469796.html

SOURCE The China Fund, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about THE CHINA FUND, INC.
09:20aThe China Fund, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
01/07The China Fund, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended October 31, 2021
CI
01/06Xiaomi Says Tax Bill in India Based on Calculation of Imported Goods
MT
01/04CHINA 2022 : Competing Weather Patterns
PU
2021Top Premarket Decliners
MT
2021THE CHINA FUND, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2021The China Fund, Inc. Declares Distributions
PR
2021The China Fund, Inc. Declares Distribution, Payable on January 10, 2022
CI
2021Hangzhou Huning Elevator Parts Raises $38 Million From Private Share Sale
MT
2021CHINA FUND : Shareholder Call with the Investment Manager
PU
More news