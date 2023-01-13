Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The China Fund, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CHN   US1693731077

THE CHINA FUND, INC.

(CHN)
  Report
01/13/2023
15.16 USD   +1.40%
The China Fund, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
PR
01/12China Fund : A 2023 Calendar for China's Reopening and Recovery
PU
01/10Dalio's Bridgewater cements rank in 2022 as top foreign hedge fund in China
RE
The China Fund, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

01/13/2023 | 04:16pm EST
BOSTON, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Fund, Inc. (NYSE: CHN) (the "Fund") announced today that the Fund's annual stockholder meeting (the "Meeting") will be scheduled for Thursday, March 9, 2023, via a virtual forum at 11:00 a.m EST.  Stockholders of record as of January 23, 2023 will be entitled to notice of, and to attend and vote at, the Meeting. The notice for the Meeting will be mailed to shareholders on or about February 10, 2023.

The Fund is a closed-end management investment company with the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities (i) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is in the People's Republic of China ("China"), or (ii) of companies for which the principal securities trading market is outside of China, or constituting direct equity investments in companies organized outside of China, that in both cases derive at least 50% of their revenues from goods or services sold or produced, or have at least 50% of their assets, in China. Shares of the Fund are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "CHN."

For further information regarding the Fund and the Fund's holdings, please call (888)-CHN-CALL or visit the Fund's website at www.chinafundinc.com.  

SOURCE The China Fund, Inc.


