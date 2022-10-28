Chugoku Electric Power : "Chugoku Electric Power Group Integrated Report 2022" was released.

From fiscal 2021, we are publishing an integrated report to provide our shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders with an overall picture of our Group's efforts to create value.

In addition, with the aim of enhancing the disclosure of ESG information, we are disclosing information based on the SASB Standards since fiscal 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023 Chugoku Electric Power Group

Integrated Report 2022 The Company's fiscal year begins on April 1 and ends on March 31 of the following year.

Fiscal 2022 is used to denote the year ended March 31, 2022.

Publication of the Chugoku Electric Power Group Integrated Report 2022 History of the Chugoku Electric Power Group Supply Chain Overview Value Creation Process Financial/Non-financial Highlights

Top Commitments

Feature

Chugoku Electric Power Group Carbon Neutral 2050



Business Activities

Comprehensive Energy Business (Power Generation, Sales, International) Power Transmission and Distribution Business Information and Telecommunications Business Taking on the Challenge of New Business Initiatives Aimed at Reinforcing Our Competitive Strengths



Fulfillment of Basic Responsibilities

ESG Management and Contributions to the SDGs Information Disclosure Based on TCFD Recommendations Environment Social Governance External Director Interview



Management Data

Financial/Non-financial (ESG) Data Corporate Data / Stock Information





Information Disclosure Based on the SASB Standards