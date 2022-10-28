Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    9504   JP3522200009

THE CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

(9504)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-28 am EDT
680.00 JPY   -0.15%
02:23aChugoku Electric Power : "Chugoku Electric Power Group Integrated Report 2022" was released.
PU
02:13aChugoku Electric Power : Supporting Document of FY2023-2Q Financial Results
PU
10/06Chugoku Electric Power : "IR Event Schedule" was last updated.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Chugoku Electric Power : "Chugoku Electric Power Group Integrated Report 2022" was released.

10/28/2022 | 02:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

From fiscal 2021, we are publishing an integrated report to provide our shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders with an overall picture of our Group's efforts to create value.
In addition, with the aim of enhancing the disclosure of ESG information, we are disclosing information based on the SASB Standards since fiscal 2022.

Fiscal Year 2023

Chugoku Electric Power Group
Integrated Report 2022

The Company's fiscal year begins on April 1 and ends on March 31 of the following year.
Fiscal 2022 is used to denote the year ended March 31, 2022.

  • About the Chugoku Electric Power Group[PDF 4,062KB]
    • Publication of the Chugoku Electric Power Group Integrated Report 2022
    • History of the Chugoku Electric Power Group
    • Supply Chain Overview
    • Value Creation Process
    • Financial/Non-financial Highlights
  • Top Commitments[PDF 768KB]

  • Feature[PDF 967KB]
    • Chugoku Electric Power Group Carbon Neutral 2050

  • Business Activities[PDF 3,647KB]
    • Comprehensive Energy Business (Power Generation, Sales, International)
    • Power Transmission and Distribution Business
    • Information and Telecommunications Business
    • Taking on the Challenge of New Business
    • Initiatives Aimed at Reinforcing Our Competitive Strengths

  • Fulfillment of Basic Responsibilities[PDF 3,773KB]
    • ESG Management and Contributions to the SDGs
    • Information Disclosure Based on TCFD Recommendations
    • Environment
    • Social
    • Governance
    • External Director Interview

  • Management Data[PDF 585KB]
    • Financial/Non-financial (ESG) Data
    • Corporate Data / Stock Information


Information Disclosure Based on the SASB Standards

[PDF 477KB]

Disclaimer

The Chugoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 06:22:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
02:23aChugoku Electric Power : "Chugoku Electric Power Group Integrated Report 2022" was release..
PU
02:13aChugoku Electric Power : Supporting Document of FY2023-2Q Financial Results
PU
10/06Chugoku Electric Power : "IR Event Schedule" was last updated.
PU
10/06Schoo Inc. announced that it has received funding from The Chugoku Electric Power Co., ..
CI
08/09Chugoku Electric Power : Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
07/29Chugoku Electric Power : Supporting Document of FY2023-1Q Financial Results
PU
07/20Chugoku Electric Power : "At a Glance" was last updated.
PU
07/20Chugoku Electric Power : "Major Financial Data" was last updated.
PU
07/05Chugoku Electric Power : "IR Event Schedule" was last updated.
PU
06/29Chugoku Electric Power : "Message from Top Management" was last updated.
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 1 528 B 10 480 M 10 480 M
Net income 2023 -76 975 M -528 M -528 M
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -3,19x
Yield 2023 1,47%
Capitalization 245 B 1 683 M 1 683 M
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,16x
Capi. / Sales 2024 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 12 949
Free-Float 81,1%
Chart THE CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
Duration : Period :
The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 681,00 JPY
Average target price 767,50 JPY
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mareshige Shimizu Executive Officer & Deputy GM-GM-Electric Power
Tomohide Karita Director, Vice President & Head-Personnel Training
Shigeru Ashitani Executive Officer & Manager-Tottori Branch
Etsuko Nosohara Independent Non-Executive Outside Director
Kunio Uchiyamada Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.-27.50%1 683
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.16%148 537
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-13.21%69 921
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.97%69 775
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.16%63 654
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-14.24%55 878