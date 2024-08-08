Consolidated Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets

The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

March 31, 2024 and 2023

Thousands of

U.S.dollars

Millions of yen

(Note 1)

Assets

2024

2023

2024

Property, plant and equipment:

Utility plant and equipment

¥5,825,987

¥5,753,358

$38,582,697

Other plant

639,128

653,304

4,232,638

Construction in progress

1,156,163

1,081,066

7,656,710

Suspense account related to reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel

30,298

26,510

200,650

7,651,577

7,514,241

50,672,697

Less

Contributions in aid of construction

131,515

130,017

870,964

Accumulated depreciation

4,682,842

4,646,945

31,012,204

4,814,358

4,776,962

31,883,169

Net property, plant and equipment (Note 11)

2,837,218

2,737,278

18,789,527

Nuclear fuel

138,488

139,544

917,144

Investments and other assets:

Investment securities (Note 12 and 13)

64,781

59,743

429,013

Investments to non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies

196,920

179,411

1,304,108

Long-term loans to employees

31

31

209

Asset for retirement benefits (Note 18)

68,663

64,954

454,723

Deferred tax assets (Note 19)

75,406

108,994

499,378

Other assets

101,285

105,682

670,765

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(96)

(2,774)

(641)

Total investments and other assets

506,991

516,043

3,357,557

Current assets:

Cash and time deposits (Note 10)

301,352

254,781

1,995,711

Receivables and contract assets (Note 7)

205,952

214,170

1,363,922

Inventories, fuel and supplies

77,539

112,377

513,505

Other current assets

66,332

66,526

439,291

Allowance for doubtful accounts

(609)

(673)

(4,037)

Total current assets

650,567

647,182

4,308,393

Total assets

¥4,133,265

¥4,040,048

$27,372,622

Thousands of

U.S.dollars

Millions of yen

(Note 1)

Liabilities and Net Assets

2024

2023

2024

Long-term liabilities:

Long-term debt (Note 12 and 15)

¥2,617,583

¥2,381,564

$17,334,987

Liability for retirement benefits (Note 18)

55,301

59,299

366,234

Retirement allowances for directors and corporate auditors

249

287

1,655

Asset retirement obligations (Note 20)

106,447

102,884

704,948

Other long-term liabilities

19,002

25,656

125,846

Total long-term liabilities

2,798,584

2,569,693

18,533,671

Current liabilities:

Long-term debt due within one year (Note 12 and 15)

288,662

216,367

1,911,674

Short-term borrowings

70,345

97,395

465,860

Commercial paper

-

301,000

-

Accounts payable

180,712

172,172

1,196,769

Accrued income taxes

25,659

4,208

169,928

Accrued expenses

55,715

123,067

368,973

Allowance for bonuses to directors and corporate auditors

162

67

1,074

Other current liabilities, including other long-term liabilities due within

100,023

100,426

662,408

one year

Total current liabilities

721,280

1,014,704

4,776,689

Reserve for fluctuation in water levels

-

167

-

Contingent liabilities (Note 16)

Net assets (Note 22):

Common stock :

197,024

197,024

1,304,797

Authorized - 1,000,000,000 shares

Issued-387,154,692 shares in 2024 and 387,154,692 shares in 2023

Capital surplus

28,534

28,585

188,968

Retained earnings (Note 24)

364,237

232,168

2,412,170

Treasury stock(26,920,110 shares in 2024 and 26,904,338 shares in 2023)

(38,902)

(38,886)

(257,633)

Total stockholders' equity

550,893

418,892

3,648,302

Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities

13,355

6,840

88,447

Net unrealized gains (losses) on hedges

5,747

(1,818)

38,059

Foreign currency translation adjustments

26,888

18,166

178,072

Accumulated adjustments for retirement benefits

7,988

5,407

52,906

Accumulated other comprehensive income

53,980

28,595

357,487

Non-controlling interests

8,527

7,995

56,470

Total net assets

613,401

455,483

4,062,260

Total liabilities and net assets

¥4,133,265

¥4,040,048

$27,372,622

Consolidated Statements of Operations

The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S.dollars

(Note 1)

2024

2023

2024

Operating revenues (Note 6 and 23):

Electric

¥1,446,379

¥1,479,460

$9,578,674

Other

182,405

215,141

1,207,983

1,628,785

1,694,602

10,786,658

Operating expenses (Note 17):

Electric

1,258,380

1,572,048

8,333,646

Other

163,627

191,446

1,083,623

1,422,007

1,763,494

9,417,269

Operating income (loss) (Note 23)

206,777

(68,892)

1,369,388

Other expenses (income):

Interest expense

12,688

10,755

84,028

Interest income

(1,117)

(346)

(7,400)

Equity in losses (earnings) of affiliated companies

(4,012)

14,840

(26,571)

Gain on derivatives(Note 5 and 14)

(4,767)

(4,115)

(31,571)

Loss on derivatives(Note 5 and 14)

7,155

18,292

47,388

Gain on sales of nuclear fuel

(6,498)

-

(43,035)

Gain on step acquisitions(Note 8)

-

(1,646)

-

Gain on bargain purchase(Note 8)

-

(857)

-

Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates(Note 8)

-

(3,735)

-

Impairment losses(Note 9)

9,532

-

63,128

Loss on decommissioning of thermal power station(Note 9)

-

8,669

-

Loss on anti monopoly act(Note 9)

-

70,715

-

Loss on business of subsidiaries and associates(Note 9)

-

2,277

-

Other, net(Note 5)

2,754

(1,538)

18,239

15,735

113,311

104,206

Special item:

Provision (reversal) of reserve for fluctuation in water levels

(167)

(629)

(1,112)

Profit (loss) before income taxes

191,210

(181,574)

1,266,295

Provision for income taxes: (Note 19)

Current

29,993

5,456

198,632

Deferred

28,396

(31,443)

188,056

58,390

(25,987)

386,689

Profit (loss)

132,820

(155,586)

879,606

Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(681)

(208)

(4,511)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent

¥133,501

¥(155,378)

$884,117

Yen

U.S.dollars

(Note 1)

2024

2023

2024

Per share data:

Earnings (loss) - basic

¥370.59

¥(431.30)

$2.45

Cash dividends

35.00

0.00

0.23

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S.dollars

(Note 1)

2024

2023

2024

Profit (loss)

¥132,820

¥(155,586)

$879,606

Other comprehensive income (loss):

Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities

3,584

(1,093)

23,738

Net unrealized gains (losses) on hedges

7,439

(5,988)

49,265

Foreign currency translation adjustments

5,047

6,054

33,428

Adjustments for retirement benefits

1,383

(5,038)

9,164

Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of affiliated companies

8,027

9,379

53,164

accounted for using equity method

25,483

3,312

168,762

Comprehensive income (loss)

¥158,303

¥(152,274)

$1,048,369

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to owners of parent

¥158,886

¥(152,041)

$1,052,229

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(582)

(232)

(3,860)

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets

The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Millions of yen

Shares of

Common

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Net unrealized

Net unrealized

Foreign currency

Accumulated

Non-controlling

Total

common stock

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

holding

gains (losses)

translation

adjustments

interests

gains (losses)

on hedges

adjustments

for retirement

on securities

(Note 14)

benefits

Balance at April 1, 2022

387,154,692

¥197,024

¥28,580

¥393,793

¥(38,878)

¥8,094

¥3,483

¥3,105

¥10,574

¥2,667

¥608,445

Cash dividends paid (15 per share)

(5,403)

(5,403)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners

(155,378)

(155,378)

of parent

Treasury stock purchased, net

(6)

(6)

Surplus from sale of treasury stock

(0)

2

1

Change in scope of consolidation

(0)

1,406

1,405

Change in scope of equity method

(2,248)

(2,248)

Other

5

(2)

3

Net changes other than stockholders' equity

(1,254)

(5,302)

15,061

(5,166)

5,328

8,665

Balance at March 31, 2023

387,154,692

¥197,024

¥28,585

¥232,168

¥(38,886)

¥6,840

¥(1,818)

¥18,166

¥5,407

¥7,995

¥455,483

Cash dividends paid (35 per share)

(1,801)

(1,801)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners

133,501

133,501

of parent

Treasury stock purchased, net

(12)

(12)

Surplus from sale of treasury stock

(0)

0

0

Change in scope of consolidation

Change in scope of equity method

Other

(51)

368

(4)

313

Net changes other than stockholders' equity

6,515

7,565

8,722

2,581

531

25,916

Balance at March 31, 2024

387,154,692

¥197,024

¥28,534

¥364,237

¥(38,902)

¥13,355

¥5,747

¥26,888

¥7,988

¥8,527

¥613,401

Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1)

Common

Capital

Retained

Treasury

Net unrealized

Net unrealized

Foreign currency

Accumulated

Non-controlling

Total

stock

surplus

earnings

stock

holding

gains (losses)

translation

adjustments

interests

gains (losses)

on hedges

adjustments

for retirement

on securities

(Note 14)

benefits

Balance at March 31, 2023

$1,304,797

$189,307

$1,537,538

$(257,523)

$45,300

$(12,042)

$120,309

$35,808

$52,951

$3,016,446

Cash dividends paid ($0.23 per share)

(11,928)

(11,928)

Profit (loss) attributable to owners

884,117

884,117

of parent

Treasury stock purchased, net

(85)

(85)

Surplus from sale of treasury stock

(1)

4

2

Change in scope of consolidation

Change in scope of equity method

Other

(337)

2,443

(28)

2,076

Net changes other than stockholders' equity

43,147

50,102

57,763

17,097

3,519

171,631

Balance at March 31, 2024

$1,304,797

$188,968

$2,412,170

$(257,633)

$88,447

$38,059

$178,072

$52,906

$56,470

$4,062,260

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023

Thousands of

U.S.dollars

Millions of yen

(Note 1)

2024

2023

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Profit (loss) before income taxes

¥191,210

¥(181,574)

$1,266,295

Depreciation

106,488

92,584

705,222

Decommissioning cost of nuclear power generating plants

3,818

3,590

25,288

Equity in losses (earnings) of affiliated companies

(4,012)

14,840

(26,571)

Loss on disposal of property

5,359

4,855

35,496

Increase (decrease) in liability for retirement benefits

(2,584)

(1,971)

(17,118)

Decrease (increase) in asset for retirement benefits

(3,180)

(4,213)

(21,065)

Increase (decrease) in reserve for fluctuation in water levels

(167)

(629)

(1,112)

Interest and dividend income

(2,386)

(2,559)

(15,802)

Interest expense

12,688

10,755

84,028

Impairment losses

9,532

-

63,128

Gain on sales of nuclear fuel

(6,498)

-

(43,035)

Loss (gain) on sales of stocks of subsidiaries and associates

-

(3,735)

-

Loss on decommissioning of thermal power station

-

8,669

-

Gain on bargain purchase

-

(857)

-

Loss (gain) on step acquisitions

-

(1,646)

-

Loss on anti monopoly act

-

70,715

-

Decrease (increase) in notes receivable, accounts receivable

9,507

(18,772)

62,966

and contract assets

Decrease (increase) in inventories

35,801

(51,138)

237,096

Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable

(9,857)

32,888

(65,280)

Other

5,119

(26,267)

33,903

Subtotal

350,839

(54,464)

2,323,437

Interest and dividends received

5,097

5,657

33,757

Interest paid

(11,851)

(10,571)

(78,488)

Income taxes refund (paid)

(1,975)

(3,317)

(13,081)

Payments related to anti monopoly act

(70,715)

-

(468,316)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

271,393

(62,696)

1,797,307

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchase of property

(205,960)

(203,106)

(1,363,973)

Purchase of investments in securities

(35,900)

(38,816)

(237,753)

Proceeds from sales of investment securities

18,739

26,477

124,105

Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change

-

(4,793)

-

in scope of consolidation

Other

21,098

(4,785)

139,723

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(202,022)

(225,024)

(1,337,898)

Thousands of

Millions of yen

U.S.dollars

(Note 1)

2024

2023

2024

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from issue of bonds

194,356

159,113

1,287,128

Repayment of bonds

(118,228)

(40,000)

(782,966)

Proceeds from long-term borrowings

329,000

330,990

2,178,807

Repayment of long-term borrowings

(98,531)

(142,282)

(652,527)

Proceeds from short-term borrowings

196,328

635,665

1,300,185

Repayment of short-term borrowings

(223,395)

(604,145)

(1,479,437)

Proceeds from issue of commercial paper

140,000

682,000

927,152

Repayment of commercial paper

(441,000)

(551,000)

(2,920,529)

Cash dividends paid

(1,801)

(5,405)

(11,933)

Dividends paid to non-controlling interests

(88)

(44)

(584)

Proceeds from share issuance to non-controlling interests

9,246

2,670

61,231

Other

(3,011)

(2,602)

(19,944)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(17,126)

464,958

(113,417)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

615

1,109

4,073

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

52,859

178,347

350,065

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the fiscal year

245,605

66,534

1,626,528

Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from inclusion

-

724

-

of subsidiaries in consolidation

Cash and cash equivalents at end of the fiscal year (Note 10)

¥298,465

¥245,605

$1,976,594

Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

1. Basis of presenting consolidated financial statements

The accompanying consolidated financial statements of The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. ("the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together with the Company, "the Companies") have been prepared in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Law and its related accounting regulations and the Electricity Business Act and in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"), which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements from International Financial Reporting Standards.

The accounts of the Company's overseas subsidiaries are based on their accounting records maintained in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles prevailing in the respective countries of domicile. The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been restructured and translated into English from the consolidated financial statements of the Company prepared in accordance with Japanese GAAP and filed with the appropriate Local Finance Bureau of the Ministry of Finance as required by the Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Law. Certain supplementary information included in the statutory Japanese language consolidated financial statements, but not required for fair presentation, is not presented in the accompanying consolidated financial statements.

The translations of the Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollar amounts are included solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan, using the prevailing exchange rate at March 31, 2024, which was ¥151 to U.S. $1.00. The convenience translation should not be construed as a representation that the Japanese yen amounts have been, could have been or could in the future be converted into U.S. dollars at this or any other rate of exchange.

Numerical values less than one million yen or one thousand dollars are rounded off, excluding per share information. As a result, total values and numerical values obtained by summing each item will not necessarily match. This applies to both Japanese yen units and dollar units.

2. Significant accounting policies

The following is a summary of the significant accounting policies used in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements.

Consolidation

The accompanying consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and significant companies over which the Company has power of control through majority voting rights or existence of certain other conditions evidencing control by the Company. In the elimination of investments in subsidiaries, all the assets and liabilities of a subsidiary, not only to the extent of the Company's share but also including the non-controlling interest share, are evaluated based on fair value at the time the Company acquired control of the subsidiary.

Investments in non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies over which the Company has the ability to exercise significant influence over operating and financial policies of the investees are accounted for using the equity method.

-8-

