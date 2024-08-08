Consolidated Financial Statements
The Chugoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated
and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Year ended March 31, 2024
The Chugoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated
and Consolidated Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Statements
Year ended March 31, 2024
Consolidated Balance Sheets
The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
March 31, 2024 and 2023
Thousands of
U.S.dollars
Millions of yen
(Note 1)
Assets
2024
2023
2024
Property, plant and equipment:
Utility plant and equipment
¥5,825,987
¥5,753,358
$38,582,697
Other plant
639,128
653,304
4,232,638
Construction in progress
1,156,163
1,081,066
7,656,710
Suspense account related to reprocessing of spent nuclear fuel
30,298
26,510
200,650
7,651,577
7,514,241
50,672,697
Less
Contributions in aid of construction
131,515
130,017
870,964
Accumulated depreciation
4,682,842
4,646,945
31,012,204
4,814,358
4,776,962
31,883,169
Net property, plant and equipment (Note 11)
2,837,218
2,737,278
18,789,527
Nuclear fuel
138,488
139,544
917,144
Investments and other assets:
Investment securities (Note 12 and 13)
64,781
59,743
429,013
Investments to non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies
196,920
179,411
1,304,108
Long-term loans to employees
31
31
209
Asset for retirement benefits (Note 18)
68,663
64,954
454,723
Deferred tax assets (Note 19)
75,406
108,994
499,378
Other assets
101,285
105,682
670,765
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(96)
(2,774)
(641)
Total investments and other assets
506,991
516,043
3,357,557
Current assets:
Cash and time deposits (Note 10)
301,352
254,781
1,995,711
Receivables and contract assets (Note 7)
205,952
214,170
1,363,922
Inventories, fuel and supplies
77,539
112,377
513,505
Other current assets
66,332
66,526
439,291
Allowance for doubtful accounts
(609)
(673)
(4,037)
Total current assets
650,567
647,182
4,308,393
Total assets
¥4,133,265
¥4,040,048
$27,372,622
Thousands of
U.S.dollars
Millions of yen
(Note 1)
Liabilities and Net Assets
2024
2023
2024
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt (Note 12 and 15)
¥2,617,583
¥2,381,564
$17,334,987
Liability for retirement benefits (Note 18)
55,301
59,299
366,234
Retirement allowances for directors and corporate auditors
249
287
1,655
Asset retirement obligations (Note 20)
106,447
102,884
704,948
Other long-term liabilities
19,002
25,656
125,846
Total long-term liabilities
2,798,584
2,569,693
18,533,671
Current liabilities:
Long-term debt due within one year (Note 12 and 15)
288,662
216,367
1,911,674
Short-term borrowings
70,345
97,395
465,860
Commercial paper
-
301,000
-
Accounts payable
180,712
172,172
1,196,769
Accrued income taxes
25,659
4,208
169,928
Accrued expenses
55,715
123,067
368,973
Allowance for bonuses to directors and corporate auditors
162
67
1,074
Other current liabilities, including other long-term liabilities due within
100,023
100,426
662,408
one year
Total current liabilities
721,280
1,014,704
4,776,689
Reserve for fluctuation in water levels
-
167
-
Contingent liabilities (Note 16)
Net assets (Note 22):
Common stock :
197,024
197,024
1,304,797
Authorized - 1,000,000,000 shares
Issued-387,154,692 shares in 2024 and 387,154,692 shares in 2023
Capital surplus
28,534
28,585
188,968
Retained earnings (Note 24)
364,237
232,168
2,412,170
Treasury stock(26,920,110 shares in 2024 and 26,904,338 shares in 2023)
(38,902)
(38,886)
(257,633)
Total stockholders' equity
550,893
418,892
3,648,302
Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities
13,355
6,840
88,447
Net unrealized gains (losses) on hedges
5,747
(1,818)
38,059
Foreign currency translation adjustments
26,888
18,166
178,072
Accumulated adjustments for retirement benefits
7,988
5,407
52,906
Accumulated other comprehensive income
53,980
28,595
357,487
Non-controlling interests
8,527
7,995
56,470
Total net assets
613,401
455,483
4,062,260
Total liabilities and net assets
¥4,133,265
¥4,040,048
$27,372,622
Consolidated Statements of Operations
The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S.dollars
(Note 1)
2024
2023
2024
Operating revenues (Note 6 and 23):
Electric
¥1,446,379
¥1,479,460
$9,578,674
Other
182,405
215,141
1,207,983
1,628,785
1,694,602
10,786,658
Operating expenses (Note 17):
Electric
1,258,380
1,572,048
8,333,646
Other
163,627
191,446
1,083,623
1,422,007
1,763,494
9,417,269
Operating income (loss) (Note 23)
206,777
(68,892)
1,369,388
Other expenses (income):
Interest expense
12,688
10,755
84,028
Interest income
(1,117)
(346)
(7,400)
Equity in losses (earnings) of affiliated companies
(4,012)
14,840
(26,571)
Gain on derivatives(Note 5 and 14)
(4,767)
(4,115)
(31,571)
Loss on derivatives(Note 5 and 14)
7,155
18,292
47,388
Gain on sales of nuclear fuel
(6,498)
-
(43,035)
Gain on step acquisitions(Note 8)
-
(1,646)
-
Gain on bargain purchase(Note 8)
-
(857)
-
Gain on sale of shares of subsidiaries and associates(Note 8)
-
(3,735)
-
Impairment losses(Note 9)
9,532
-
63,128
Loss on decommissioning of thermal power station(Note 9)
-
8,669
-
Loss on anti monopoly act(Note 9)
-
70,715
-
Loss on business of subsidiaries and associates(Note 9)
-
2,277
-
Other, net(Note 5)
2,754
(1,538)
18,239
15,735
113,311
104,206
Special item:
Provision (reversal) of reserve for fluctuation in water levels
(167)
(629)
(1,112)
Profit (loss) before income taxes
191,210
(181,574)
1,266,295
Provision for income taxes: (Note 19)
Current
29,993
5,456
198,632
Deferred
28,396
(31,443)
188,056
58,390
(25,987)
386,689
Profit (loss)
132,820
(155,586)
879,606
Profit (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(681)
(208)
(4,511)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners of parent
¥133,501
¥(155,378)
$884,117
Yen
U.S.dollars
(Note 1)
2024
2023
2024
Per share data:
Earnings (loss) - basic
¥370.59
¥(431.30)
$2.45
Cash dividends
35.00
0.00
0.23
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S.dollars
(Note 1)
2024
2023
2024
Profit (loss)
¥132,820
¥(155,586)
$879,606
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Net unrealized holding gains (losses) on securities
3,584
(1,093)
23,738
Net unrealized gains (losses) on hedges
7,439
(5,988)
49,265
Foreign currency translation adjustments
5,047
6,054
33,428
Adjustments for retirement benefits
1,383
(5,038)
9,164
Share of other comprehensive income (loss) of affiliated companies
8,027
9,379
53,164
accounted for using equity method
25,483
3,312
168,762
Comprehensive income (loss)
¥158,303
¥(152,274)
$1,048,369
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to owners of parent
¥158,886
¥(152,041)
$1,052,229
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests
(582)
(232)
(3,860)
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Net Assets
The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Millions of yen
Shares of
Common
Capital
Retained
Treasury
Net unrealized
Net unrealized
Foreign currency
Accumulated
Non-controlling
Total
common stock
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
holding
gains (losses)
translation
adjustments
interests
gains (losses)
on hedges
adjustments
for retirement
on securities
(Note 14)
benefits
Balance at April 1, 2022
387,154,692
¥197,024
¥28,580
¥393,793
¥(38,878)
¥8,094
¥3,483
¥3,105
¥10,574
¥2,667
¥608,445
Cash dividends paid (￥15 per share)
(5,403)
(5,403)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners
(155,378)
(155,378)
of parent
Treasury stock purchased, net
(6)
(6)
Surplus from sale of treasury stock
(0)
2
1
Change in scope of consolidation
(0)
1,406
1,405
Change in scope of equity method
(2,248)
(2,248)
Other
5
(2)
3
Net changes other than stockholders' equity
(1,254)
(5,302)
15,061
(5,166)
5,328
8,665
Balance at March 31, 2023
387,154,692
¥197,024
¥28,585
¥232,168
¥(38,886)
¥6,840
¥(1,818)
¥18,166
¥5,407
¥7,995
¥455,483
Cash dividends paid (￥35 per share)
(1,801)
(1,801)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners
133,501
133,501
of parent
Treasury stock purchased, net
(12)
(12)
Surplus from sale of treasury stock
(0)
0
0
Change in scope of consolidation
Change in scope of equity method
Other
(51)
368
(4)
313
Net changes other than stockholders' equity
6,515
7,565
8,722
2,581
531
25,916
Balance at March 31, 2024
387,154,692
¥197,024
¥28,534
¥364,237
¥(38,902)
¥13,355
¥5,747
¥26,888
¥7,988
¥8,527
¥613,401
Thousands of U.S. dollars (Note 1)
Common
Capital
Retained
Treasury
Net unrealized
Net unrealized
Foreign currency
Accumulated
Non-controlling
Total
stock
surplus
earnings
stock
holding
gains (losses)
translation
adjustments
interests
gains (losses)
on hedges
adjustments
for retirement
on securities
(Note 14)
benefits
Balance at March 31, 2023
$1,304,797
$189,307
$1,537,538
$(257,523)
$45,300
$(12,042)
$120,309
$35,808
$52,951
$3,016,446
Cash dividends paid ($0.23 per share)
(11,928)
(11,928)
Profit (loss) attributable to owners
884,117
884,117
of parent
Treasury stock purchased, net
(85)
(85)
Surplus from sale of treasury stock
(1)
4
2
Change in scope of consolidation
Change in scope of equity method
Other
(337)
2,443
(28)
2,076
Net changes other than stockholders' equity
43,147
50,102
57,763
17,097
3,519
171,631
Balance at March 31, 2024
$1,304,797
$188,968
$2,412,170
$(257,633)
$88,447
$38,059
$178,072
$52,906
$56,470
$4,062,260
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
For the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023
Thousands of
U.S.dollars
Millions of yen
(Note 1)
2024
2023
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Profit (loss) before income taxes
¥191,210
¥(181,574)
$1,266,295
Depreciation
106,488
92,584
705,222
Decommissioning cost of nuclear power generating plants
3,818
3,590
25,288
Equity in losses (earnings) of affiliated companies
(4,012)
14,840
(26,571)
Loss on disposal of property
5,359
4,855
35,496
Increase (decrease) in liability for retirement benefits
(2,584)
(1,971)
(17,118)
Decrease (increase) in asset for retirement benefits
(3,180)
(4,213)
(21,065)
Increase (decrease) in reserve for fluctuation in water levels
(167)
(629)
(1,112)
Interest and dividend income
(2,386)
(2,559)
(15,802)
Interest expense
12,688
10,755
84,028
Impairment losses
9,532
-
63,128
Gain on sales of nuclear fuel
(6,498)
-
(43,035)
Loss (gain) on sales of stocks of subsidiaries and associates
-
(3,735)
-
Loss on decommissioning of thermal power station
-
8,669
-
Gain on bargain purchase
-
(857)
-
Loss (gain) on step acquisitions
-
(1,646)
-
Loss on anti monopoly act
-
70,715
-
Decrease (increase) in notes receivable, accounts receivable
9,507
(18,772)
62,966
and contract assets
Decrease (increase) in inventories
35,801
(51,138)
237,096
Increase (decrease) in notes and accounts payable
(9,857)
32,888
(65,280)
Other
5,119
(26,267)
33,903
Subtotal
350,839
(54,464)
2,323,437
Interest and dividends received
5,097
5,657
33,757
Interest paid
(11,851)
(10,571)
(78,488)
Income taxes refund (paid)
(1,975)
(3,317)
(13,081)
Payments related to anti monopoly act
(70,715)
-
(468,316)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
271,393
(62,696)
1,797,307
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property
(205,960)
(203,106)
(1,363,973)
Purchase of investments in securities
(35,900)
(38,816)
(237,753)
Proceeds from sales of investment securities
18,739
26,477
124,105
Purchase of shares of subsidiaries resulting in change
-
(4,793)
-
in scope of consolidation
Other
21,098
(4,785)
139,723
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(202,022)
(225,024)
(1,337,898)
Thousands of
Millions of yen
U.S.dollars
(Note 1)
2024
2023
2024
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issue of bonds
194,356
159,113
1,287,128
Repayment of bonds
(118,228)
(40,000)
(782,966)
Proceeds from long-term borrowings
329,000
330,990
2,178,807
Repayment of long-term borrowings
(98,531)
(142,282)
(652,527)
Proceeds from short-term borrowings
196,328
635,665
1,300,185
Repayment of short-term borrowings
(223,395)
(604,145)
(1,479,437)
Proceeds from issue of commercial paper
140,000
682,000
927,152
Repayment of commercial paper
(441,000)
(551,000)
(2,920,529)
Cash dividends paid
(1,801)
(5,405)
(11,933)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interests
(88)
(44)
(584)
Proceeds from share issuance to non-controlling interests
9,246
2,670
61,231
Other
(3,011)
(2,602)
(19,944)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(17,126)
464,958
(113,417)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
615
1,109
4,073
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
52,859
178,347
350,065
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the fiscal year
245,605
66,534
1,626,528
Increase in cash and cash equivalents resulting from inclusion
-
724
-
of subsidiaries in consolidation
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the fiscal year (Note 10)
¥298,465
¥245,605
$1,976,594
Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements
The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries
1. Basis of presenting consolidated financial statements
The accompanying consolidated financial statements of The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. ("the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together with the Company, "the Companies") have been prepared in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Law and its related accounting regulations and the Electricity Business Act and in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"), which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements from International Financial Reporting Standards.
The accounts of the Company's overseas subsidiaries are based on their accounting records maintained in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles prevailing in the respective countries of domicile. The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been restructured and translated into English from the consolidated financial statements of the Company prepared in accordance with Japanese GAAP and filed with the appropriate Local Finance Bureau of the Ministry of Finance as required by the Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Law. Certain supplementary information included in the statutory Japanese language consolidated financial statements, but not required for fair presentation, is not presented in the accompanying consolidated financial statements.
The translations of the Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollar amounts are included solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan, using the prevailing exchange rate at March 31, 2024, which was ¥151 to U.S. $1.00. The convenience translation should not be construed as a representation that the Japanese yen amounts have been, could have been or could in the future be converted into U.S. dollars at this or any other rate of exchange.
Numerical values less than one million yen or one thousand dollars are rounded off, excluding per share information. As a result, total values and numerical values obtained by summing each item will not necessarily match. This applies to both Japanese yen units and dollar units.
2. Significant accounting policies
The following is a summary of the significant accounting policies used in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements.
Consolidation
The accompanying consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and significant companies over which the Company has power of control through majority voting rights or existence of certain other conditions evidencing control by the Company. In the elimination of investments in subsidiaries, all the assets and liabilities of a subsidiary, not only to the extent of the Company's share but also including the non-controlling interest share, are evaluated based on fair value at the time the Company acquired control of the subsidiary.
Investments in non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies over which the Company has the ability to exercise significant influence over operating and financial policies of the investees are accounted for using the equity method.
