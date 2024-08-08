Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements

The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. and Consolidated Subsidiaries

1. Basis of presenting consolidated financial statements

The accompanying consolidated financial statements of The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. ("the Company") and its consolidated subsidiaries (together with the Company, "the Companies") have been prepared in accordance with the provisions set forth in the Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Law and its related accounting regulations and the Electricity Business Act and in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in Japan ("Japanese GAAP"), which are different in certain respects as to application and disclosure requirements from International Financial Reporting Standards.

The accounts of the Company's overseas subsidiaries are based on their accounting records maintained in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles prevailing in the respective countries of domicile. The accompanying consolidated financial statements have been restructured and translated into English from the consolidated financial statements of the Company prepared in accordance with Japanese GAAP and filed with the appropriate Local Finance Bureau of the Ministry of Finance as required by the Japanese Financial Instruments and Exchange Law. Certain supplementary information included in the statutory Japanese language consolidated financial statements, but not required for fair presentation, is not presented in the accompanying consolidated financial statements.

The translations of the Japanese yen amounts into U.S. dollar amounts are included solely for the convenience of readers outside Japan, using the prevailing exchange rate at March 31, 2024, which was ¥151 to U.S. $1.00. The convenience translation should not be construed as a representation that the Japanese yen amounts have been, could have been or could in the future be converted into U.S. dollars at this or any other rate of exchange.

Numerical values less than one million yen or one thousand dollars are rounded off, excluding per share information. As a result, total values and numerical values obtained by summing each item will not necessarily match. This applies to both Japanese yen units and dollar units.

2. Significant accounting policies

The following is a summary of the significant accounting policies used in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements.

Consolidation

The accompanying consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and significant companies over which the Company has power of control through majority voting rights or existence of certain other conditions evidencing control by the Company. In the elimination of investments in subsidiaries, all the assets and liabilities of a subsidiary, not only to the extent of the Company's share but also including the non-controlling interest share, are evaluated based on fair value at the time the Company acquired control of the subsidiary.

Investments in non-consolidated subsidiaries and affiliated companies over which the Company has the ability to exercise significant influence over operating and financial policies of the investees are accounted for using the equity method.