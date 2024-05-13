May 13, 2024

Correction of "Chugoku Electric Power Group Integrated Report 2023"

There were some errors in the "Chugoku Electric Power Group Integrated Report 2023" published on October 31, 2023. We apologize and correct the errors.

【Correction part】

P72 Support for work-life balance

Childcare leave acquisition rate among male employees and average no. of days taken

Correction details

（After correction）46

（After correction）74

P99 Non-financial (ESG) Data

Social（Personnel and Society）

Correction details

（After correction）16.4 hours