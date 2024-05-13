Chugoku Electric Power : Correction of "Chugoku Electric Power Group Integrated Report 2023" （Update on May 13, 2024）
May 12, 2024 at 09:14 pm EDT
May 13, 2024
Correction of "Chugoku Electric Power Group Integrated Report 2023"
There were some errors in the "Chugoku Electric Power Group Integrated Report 2023" published on October 31, 2023. We apologize and correct the errors.
【Correction part】
P72 Support for work-life balance
Childcare leave acquisition rate among male employees and average no. of days taken
Correction details
（After correction）46
（After correction）74
P99 Non-financial (ESG) Data
Social（Personnel and Society）
Correction details
（After correction）16.4 hours
Chugoku Electric Power Co Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the electric power business, comprehensive energy supply business and information and communication business. The Company operates through three business segments. The Electric Power Business segment supplies electricity based on the Chugoku region as the basis for business development. The Comprehensive Energy Supply Business segment is engaged in the sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and provision of energy utilization services such as electricity and heat sales. The Information and Communications Business segment provides telecommunications services and information processing services that utilize information and communication technology (ICT). The Company also provides environmental harmony creation, business and life support, and electric power business support.