Nakagawa Kengo Representative Director

President & Chief Executive Officer

Allow us to begin by extending our heartfelt gratitude to our shareholders and investors for your continued support of our business activities.



As a result of our series of inappropriate conduct, there has been a significant loss of trust in the company among shareholders, investors, customers, and our various other stakeholders. We sincerely understand this situation to be a very serious matter, and strive to prevent this kind of situation from ever happening again by both "supervision of management" and "business execution" such as strengthening management supervision by external directors and the reinforcement of three-line management, and the like.

In order to thoroughly prevent recurrence, we looked at our corporate culture and other areas to investigate and analyze the root causes of the incident which led to the occurrence of this series of inappropriate conduct, and established policies on how to respond. Under these policies, we reviewed the Energia Group Corporate Charter of Conduct in April 2024.

Executives and employees will work together to restore the trust of our stakeholders.



The consolidated financial results for FY2024 showed a decrease in revenues and an increase in profits in comparison with the previous fiscal year.

Revenues decreased from the previous year, while we revised the electricity rates, due to lower total electricity sales and lower fuel cost adjustment as a result of lower fuel prices.

Ordinary income increased from the previous year, mainly because of an improvement from the time lag of the fuel cost adjustment system as a result of lower fuel prices, and net profit attributable to owners of the parent also increased from the previous year.

For FY2025, we forecast a decrease in revenues due to lower fuel cost adjustment and lower total electricity sales.

We forecast a decrease in ordinary income due to decreases in the gain from the time lag of the fuel cost adjustment system and in the profit from power transmission and distribution business despite the improvement in income and expenses associated with the restart of Shimane Nuclear Power Station Unit 2.

The Company's policy regarding profit distribution to shareholders is to set the dividend payout ratio of 10% until the consolidated equity ratio is recovered to 15% in performance, assigning top priority to the recovering and strengthening of its financial base.

Based on this policy and financial results for the year ended March 31, 2024, we have decided to pay out 35 yen per share as the total annual dividends, of which the interim dividend is 5 yen and the year-end dividend is 30 yen per share.

We will set at an annual dividend forecasts of 10 yen (interim: 5 yen, year-end: 5 yen) for FY 2025 according to above policy.



Although the consolidated ordinary income for FY2024 was the largest ever for a fiscal year, this was largely due to transient factors such as the gain from the time lag of the fuel cost adjustment system. And we recognize that it will still take time to recover our financial base, which has been extremely damaged over the past several years.

We will engage in restoring our revenue and financial base firstly by increasing our profitability and our productivity in businesses while working on keeping safe operation of competitive large-scale power sources, maximizing profit in electric power business on the assumption of equal treatment between own retail and third-party retailers, and improving management efficiency and secondly by realizing continuous growth through measures for achieving carbon neutrality, promoting active participation of diverse human resources, and others.

For Shimane Nuclear Power Station Unit 2, which is one of large-scale power sources, we work with the goal of restarting operation in December of 2024. We place utmost priority on ensuring safety, and we are not only taking every precaution possible in our safety measure work but are also responding appropriately to reviews and pre-operational confirmations by the Nuclear Regulation Authority. By doing so, we will reliably proceed with each matter required to prepare for the restart.

Towards the realization of our management philosophy; "Trust. Creation. Growth," the Chugoku Electric Power Group will set ourselves the immediate issues of greatest importance to "Regaining Trust" and "Restoring Revenue and Financial Base," and will engage in reforms in mindset, behavior and the electricity business model. Also, we drive sustainability management so that we achieve for improved corporate value for our Group as well as continuous growth.

We would like to ask our shareholders and investors for their continued understanding and support.

May 2024

* In this message, the term "FY2024" refers to the period between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.