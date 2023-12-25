Official THE CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC. press release
Chugoku Electric Power : Notice Regarding Sales of Fixed Asset
December 24, 2023 at 09:50 pm EST
Share
Capital Relationship
Personnel Relationship
Transactional Relationship
Status as a Related Party
The information shown below is an English translation of the "Koteishisan no Joto ni tsuite", a notice regarding sales of fixed asset released on December 20, 2023.
The " Koteishisan no Joto ni tsuite " in Japanese is the official document. This English translation is prepared for convenience.
December 20, 2023
Name of Listed Company: THE CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
Code:
9504（Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange）
Representative:
Nakagawa Kengo, Representative Director President & Chief Executive Officer
Contact:
Fujita Takeshi, Manager, Nuclear Fuel Purchasing Group, Power Generation
Division
TEL:
+81-82-241-0211
Notice Regarding Sales of Fixed Asset
The Chugoku Electric Power Co., Inc. (Chugoku Electric) has determined today to transfer a part of its uranium inventory stored for nuclear fuel fabrication for its power plants, expecting to record a capital gain on this transfer in its financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, as described below.
1. Reason for the Transfer
In order to recover its financial base, which has been damaged against the backdrop of the worsening of its earnings due to soaring fossil fuel prices and electricity market prices in recent years, Chugoku Electric has determined to transfer a portion of its uranium for nuclear fuel, after reviewing its asset portfolio in an effort to effectively utilize corporate resources and enhance asset efficiency.
Meanwhile, since sufficient uranium for nuclear fuel is already stored, Chugoku Electric expects no adverse impact caused by this sale on its nuclear power generation in the foreseeable future.
2. Outline of the Asset to be Transferred
Location
Object of Transfer
Capital Gain on Sale
Outside Japan
Part of uranium for nuclear fuel fabrication
Approx. 9.4 billion yen
(natural uranium hexafluoride)
The quantity, location details, transfer price and book value of the transferred assets are not disclosed due to contractual confidentiality obligations with the transferee.
The capital gain on sale is an estimated amount converted based on the foreign exchange rate at the end of November 2023.
3. Overview of the Transferee
The transferee is a foreign corporation authorized by the international organizations such as IAEA to handle nuclear fuel materials. However, the details are not disclosed due to contractual confidentiality obligations.
Relationship between Chugoku Electric and the Transferee
Chugoku Electric has no capital relationship with the transferee that should be stated.
Chugoku Electric has no personnel relationship with the transferee that should be disclosed.
Chugoku Electric has a transactional relationship with the transferee with respect to uranium raw materials.
Not applicable.
Schedule
Date of Contract Execution: December 20, 2023
Date of Prospected Transfer: April 22, 2024 and July 1, 2024
Impact on Business Performance
The transfer of the relevant fixed assets will take place on April 22 and July 1, 2024, and the associated capital gain on the transfer will be recorded in the financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025 (consolidated and non-consolidated).
Therefore, there will be no impact on the full-year earnings forecasts (consolidated and non-consolidated) for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, which were announced on October 31, 2023.
(Note) The capital gain on the transfer may change in the future due to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates. In addition, the gain may be classified as extraordinary income.
Reference: Forecasts of financial results for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 (announced on October 31, 2023) and financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 [Consolidated]
Operating revenues
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of the parent.
FY2024
million yen
million yen
million yen
million yen
(Forecasts)
1,646,000
154,000
150,000
109,000
FY2023
million yen
million yen
million yen
million yen
1,694,602
-68,892
-106,780
-155,378
* The term Fiscal Year 2024 refers to the period between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
The Chugoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 25 December 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 December 2023 02:49:39 UTC.
Chugoku Electric Power Co Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the electric power business, comprehensive energy supply business and information and communication business. The Company operates through three business segments. The Electric Power Business segment supplies electricity based on the Chugoku region as the basis for business development. The Comprehensive Energy Supply Business segment is engaged in the sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and provision of energy utilization services such as electricity and heat sales. The Information and Communications Business segment provides telecommunications services and information processing services that utilize information and communication technology (ICT). The Company also provides environmental harmony creation, business and life support, and electric power business support.