Chugoku Electric Power : Receipt of a Notice of Lawsuit on a Shareholder Derivative Lawsuit
November 14, 2023 at 08:57 am EST
Share
The information shown below is an English translation of the "Kabunushi Daihyo Sosho ni Kakaru Soshokokuchisho no Juryo ni tsuite", receipt of a notice of lawsuit on a shareholder derivative lawsuit released on November 13, 2023.
The "Kabunushi Daihyo Sosho ni Kakaru Soshokokuchisho no Juryo ni tsuite" in Japanese is the official document. This English translation is prepared for convenience.
November 13, 2023
Name of Listed Company: THE CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.
Code:
9504（Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange）
Representative:
Nakagawa Kengo, Representative Director President & Chief Executive Officer
Receipt of a Notice of Lawsuit on a Shareholder Derivative Lawsuit
On November 13, 2023, Chugoku Electric received a notice of lawsuit (dated October 23, 2023) that 17 individual shareholders of the Company filed a shareholder derivative lawsuit against 22 current and former directors of the Company.
Plaintiff
17 individual shareholders of the Company
Defendant
22 current and former directors of the Company
Outline of Lawsuit
The lawsuit was filed by plaintiffs to enforce liability to 22 current and former directors of the Company for damages to the Company due to the surcharge payment order of 70.71586 billion yen, etc. from the Japan Fair Trade Commission.
Public Notice
The Company will make an electronic public notice in a timely manner as follows:
"Pursuant to Article 849, Paragraph 5 of the Companies Act, the Company hereby notifies that 17 individual shareholders of the Company filed a shareholder derivative lawsuit for damages with the Hiroshima District Court (Case No. 2023 (Wa) 1175) against 22 current and former directors of the Company, and the Company received a notice of such lawsuit on November 13, 2023."
Future correspondence
If any matters requiring disclosure arise in the future, we will announce promptly.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
The Chugoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 14 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2023 13:56:39 UTC.
Chugoku Electric Power Co Inc is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the electric power business, comprehensive energy supply business and information and communication business. The Company operates through three business segments. The Electric Power Business segment supplies electricity based on the Chugoku region as the basis for business development. The Comprehensive Energy Supply Business segment is engaged in the sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and provision of energy utilization services such as electricity and heat sales. The Information and Communications Business segment provides telecommunications services and information processing services that utilize information and communication technology (ICT). The Company also provides environmental harmony creation, business and life support, and electric power business support.