The information shown below is an English translation of the "Kabunushi Daihyo Sosho ni Kakaru Soshokokuchisho no Juryo ni tsuite", receipt of a notice of lawsuit on a shareholder derivative lawsuit released on November 13, 2023.

  • The "Kabunushi Daihyo Sosho ni Kakaru Soshokokuchisho no Juryo ni tsuite" in Japanese is the official document. This English translation is prepared for convenience.

November 13, 2023

Name of Listed Company: THE CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC.

Code:

9504（Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange）

Representative:

Nakagawa Kengo, Representative Director President & Chief Executive Officer

Contact:

Ozaki Hiromitsu, Manager, Corporate Legal Affairs Group, Compliance Promotion

Division

TEL:

+81-82-544-2727

Receipt of a Notice of Lawsuit on a Shareholder Derivative Lawsuit

On November 13, 2023, Chugoku Electric received a notice of lawsuit (dated October 23, 2023) that 17 individual shareholders of the Company filed a shareholder derivative lawsuit against 22 current and former directors of the Company.

  1. Plaintiff
    17 individual shareholders of the Company
  2. Defendant
    22 current and former directors of the Company
  3. Outline of Lawsuit
    The lawsuit was filed by plaintiffs to enforce liability to 22 current and former directors of the Company for damages to the Company due to the surcharge payment order of 70.71586 billion yen, etc. from the Japan Fair Trade Commission.
  4. Public Notice
    The Company will make an electronic public notice in a timely manner as follows:
    "Pursuant to Article 849, Paragraph 5 of the Companies Act, the Company hereby notifies that 17 individual shareholders of the Company filed a shareholder derivative lawsuit for damages with the Hiroshima District Court (Case No. 2023 (Wa) 1175) against 22 current and former directors of the Company, and the Company received a notice of such lawsuit on November 13, 2023."
  5. Future correspondence
    If any matters requiring disclosure arise in the future, we will announce promptly.

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

The Chugoku Electric Power Co. Inc. published this content on 14 November 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2023 13:56:39 UTC.