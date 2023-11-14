The information shown below is an English translation of the "Kabunushi Daihyo Sosho ni Kakaru Soshokokuchisho no Juryo ni tsuite", receipt of a notice of lawsuit on a shareholder derivative lawsuit released on November 13, 2023.

The "Kabunushi Daihyo Sosho ni Kakaru Soshokokuchisho no Juryo ni tsuite" in Japanese is the official document. This English translation is prepared for convenience.

November 13, 2023 Name of Listed Company: THE CHUGOKU ELECTRIC POWER CO., INC. Code: 9504（Prime of Tokyo Stock Exchange） Representative: Nakagawa Kengo, Representative Director President & Chief Executive Officer Contact: Ozaki Hiromitsu, Manager, Corporate Legal Affairs Group, Compliance Promotion Division TEL: +81-82-544-2727

Receipt of a Notice of Lawsuit on a Shareholder Derivative Lawsuit

On November 13, 2023, Chugoku Electric received a notice of lawsuit (dated October 23, 2023) that 17 individual shareholders of the Company filed a shareholder derivative lawsuit against 22 current and former directors of the Company.