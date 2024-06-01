2023 THE CIC INSURANCE GROUP PLC
The CIC Insurance Group PLC and Its Subsidiaries
CONTENTS
ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
- CORPORATE INFORMATION
4
- OUR REPORTING ECOSYSTEM
6
- WHO WE ARE
7
- OUR PHILOSOPHIES AND VALUES
8
- CIC GROUP QUICK FACTS
9
- OUR HISTORY
10
- 11
- AWARDS AND ACCOLADES - 2023
12
- COMPANY GROUP STRUCTURE & SHAREHOLDING
13
- SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE
14
- WHAT WE OFFER
15
MESSAGE FROM OUR LEADERSHIP
16
- MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN
17
- 20
- BOARD OF DIRECTORS
21
- 22
- STATEMENT FROM THE GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
23
- 28
- SENIOR MANAGEMENT
29
- 32
OUR STRATEGY FOR VALUE CREATION
34
- OUR CAPITALS
35 -38
- OUR STRATEGY
39
- SUMMARY OF OUR VALUE CREATION PROCESS
40
- 43
- OUR KEY STAKEHOLDERS AND PARTNERS
44
- 47
- EMBEDDING A RISK MANAGEMENT CULTURE
48
- TOP RISK AND OUR RESPONSE
49
- 50
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
51
- CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
52
- 70
- DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT
71
- 73
OUR SUSTAINABILITY INTEGRATION APPROACH
74
- OUR SUSTAINABILITY INTEGRATION APPROACH
75
- 76
- TRAINING
77
- OUR ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP
78
- 79
- OUR CONTRIBUTION TO THE SOCIAL PILLAR
80
- EMPLOYEE WELLBEING
81
OUR OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
82
- ECONOMIC OUTLOOK
83
- 85
OUR PERFOMANCE
86
- BUSINESS PERFOMANCE REVIEW
87
- REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS
88
- 90
- STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES
91
- INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT
92
- 97
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
98
- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
99 - 100
- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
101 - 102
- COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
103
- COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
104
- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
105 - 106
- COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
107
- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
108
- COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
109
- NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
110 - 283
- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE CIC INSURANCE GROUP PLC
284 - 286
- PROXY FORM
287 - 291
Integrated Annual Report 2023
3
The CIC Insurance Group PLC and Its Subsidiaries
CORPORATE INFORMATION
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023
DIRECTORS
Nelson Kuria - Group Chairman
James Njue - Group Vice Chairman
Patrick Nyaga - Group Chief Executive Officer
Peter Nyigei
Gordon Owuor
Michael Wambia
Rogers Kinoti
Julius Mwatu
Sharon Kisire
Ludia Rono - Appointed in June 2023
COMPANY SECRETARY
Gail Odongo
Certified Public Secretary (Kenya)
P. O. Box 59485 - 00100
Nairobi, Kenya
REGISTERED OFFICE
CIC Plaza
Upper Hill, Mara Road
P. O. Box 59485 - 00200
Nairobi, Kenya
SENIOR MANAGEMENT
Patrick Nyaga - Group Chief Executive Officer
Philip Kimani - Group Chief Financial Officer
Fred Ruoro - Managing Director: CIC General Insurance Limited
Humphrey Gathungu - Managing Director: CIC Asset Management Limited
Meshack Miyogo - Managing Director: CIC Life Assurance Limited
Erick Obila - Managing Director: CIC Africa (Uganda) Limited
Julius M. Ndugire - Managing Director: CIC Africa Insurance (SS) Limited
Zachary Wambugu - Acting Managing Director: CIC Africa Co-operatives Insurance Limited
Gail Odongo - Group Company Secretary/Chief Legal Officer
Mwenda Itumbiri - Acting Director People and Culture
Muyesu Luvai - Group Chief Internal Auditor
Susan Robi - Group Risk and Compliance Manager
Henry Malmqvist - Group Chief Information Officer
Peter Kibe - Acting Head of Marketing and Communications
Richard Nyakenogo - General Manager Co-operatives
Michael Mugo - General Manager Branch Distribution
Salome Ndegwa - Group Actuary
AUDITOR
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
Certified Public Accountants (Kenya)
PwC Tower, Waiyaki Way / Chiromo Road Westlands
P. O. Box 43963 - 00100
Nairobi, Kenya
PRINCIPAL BANKER
The Co-operative Bank of Kenya Limited
P. O. Box 67881 - 00100
Nairobi, Kenya
CONSULTING ACTUARY QED Actuaries and Consultants Kenya Limited
Capita Registrars, Royal Office, 1st Floor
No. 17 Mogotio Road, Off Chiromo Lane
P.O. Box 101795 - 00101
Westlands, Nairobi, Kenya
4
Integrated Annual Report 2023
OUR REPORTING ECOSYSTEM
The CIC Insurance Group PLC and Its Subsidiaries
OUR REPORTING ECOSYSTEM
This Integrated Report and Financial Statements 2023 contains information on our financial and non-financial performance for the financial year 2023. It outlines how we create value for our stakeholders through our inputs, strategy & oversight. As a business, we are committed to transparency and accountability to all our stakeholders.
Frameworks
This report has been prepared in alignment to:
- Globally recognized best practices and sound accounting frameworks.
- The Companies Act, 2015
- The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) guidelines
IV. The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) Listings Manual.
-
The guidelines established by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).
VI. The International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)
Scope and Boundary
This report focuses on the performance of the Group across our geographical footprint covering Kenya and the regional businesses. The Kenyan operations offer Life Assurance, General Insurance and Asset Management services. We have regional subsidiaries in South Sudan, Uganda, and Malawi where we offer General Insurance and Life Assurance solutions. The time frame for this report is from 1st January to 31st December 2023.
Assurance
The Annual Financial Statements for the CIC Group, CIC General Insurance, CIC Life Assurance, CIC Asset Management and CIC Africa South Sudan were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (Kenya). CIC Africa Uganda was audited by KPMG (Uganda) while CIC Africa Malawi was audited by Ernst & Young (Malawi).
Approved by the Board of Directors on May 13, 2024 and signed on its behalf by:
Dr. Nelson Kuria, OGW, MBS
Patrick Nyaga
Julius Mwatu
Chairman
Group Chief Executive Officer
Director
6
Integrated Annual Report 2023
The CIC Insurance Group PLC and Its Subsidiaries
WHO WE ARE
The CIC Insurance Group is a leading Cooperative Insurer in Africa, providing insurance and related financial services in Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and Malawi.
The Group offers a wide range of products including General Insurance, Life Assurance, Medical Insurance and Asset Management services. We are a pioneer and leader in Micro-insurance. The Group's focus on innovation and excellence in service delivery has differentiated it in the market and earned it National and International recognition.
Integrated Annual Report 2023
7
The CIC Insurance Group PLC and Its Subsidiaries
OUR PHILOSOPHIES AND VALUES
Our Purpose (Mission)
Enable people achieve financial freedom
CIC Tagline/ Slogan
"We keep our word"
We recognize that for our business to grow, we have a role to play in reversing the mistrust partly contributed by our industry players through various malpractices such as mis-selling or failure to honor claims thus undermining the growth we desire. We shall honor our promises to all our stakeholders.
Our Vision
To be a world-class provider of insurance and other financial services
Our Values
Integrity
Be fair and transparent
Dynamism
Be passionate and innovative
Performance
Be efficient and results-driven
Cooperation
Live the cooperative spirit
Value
Proposition
"To offer simple, flexible insurance and financial services built around our customers' needs."
Our approach to business growth shall be research-driven. We shall seek to understand our customers and their needs, and innovatively develop appropriate products that address their needs, wants and desires.
8
Integrated Annual Report 2023
The CIC Insurance Group PLC and Its Subsidiaries
CIC GROUP QUICK FACTS
25.4B
Insurance revenue (Kshs)
50.3B
Total Assets (Kshs)
29.5%
Assets Management Unit trust Market share *Q4 2023
146B
Assets Under Management (Kshs)
GENERAL BUSINESS
LIFE BUSINESS
Insurance revenue
Kshs 15.5 Bn
Kshs 6.7 Bn
Total Assets
Kshs 14.4 Bn
Kshs 24.3 Bn
Market Share as at Q4 2023
8.4%
5.8%
ASSET MANAGEMENT
Assets Under Management
Kshs 146 Bn
Total Assets
Kshs 1.7 Bn
Market Share as at Q4 2023
29.5%
4Countries
Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan
and Malawi
5.8%
Life Assurance Market share *Q4 2023
8.4%
General Business Market share *Q4 2023
25
Branches in Kenya
Integrated Annual Report 2023
9
The CIC Insurance Group PLC and Its Subsidiaries
OUR HISTORY
CIS started as an insurance agency within the
Kenya National Federation of
Co-operatives (KNFC).
1968
Incorporated and licensed as Co-operative Insurance Services Ltd (CIS).
Name change from CIS to the Cooperative Insurance of Kenya Ltd (CIC).
Name change to CIC Insurance Group Limited in preparation for the demerger of our
1978
1999
111%
2016
2015
2014
- Successful launch of the CIC Foundation.
- CIC Group awarded Best Company to Work for Deloitte - 2016.
- CIC Life awarded Group Life Company of the Year - AKI.
Successful implementation of a unified CIC Brand.
Opening of CIC Plaza II and Successful Corporate Bond issuance (oversubscribed
Life and General Business operations.
We fully demerge resulting in the formation of :-
- CIC Life Assurance Limited,
- CIC General Insurance Limited
- CIC Asset Management Limited.
2010
2011
Oversubscription
2013
by 111%). Entry into Malawi and Uganda markets
Entry into Southern Sudan and commencement of Regional Expansion.
Southern Sudan
2012
CIC Insurance Group listed its shares by introduction at the Nairobi Securities Exchange on Thursday 19th July 2012.
10
Integrated Annual Report 2023
