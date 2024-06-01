2023 THE CIC INSURANCE GROUP PLC

Integrated Report &

Financial Statements

EasyBima

Monthly Motor Insurance Cover

The CIC Insurance Group PLC and Its Subsidiaries

CONTENTS

ANNUAL REPORT AND FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

- CORPORATE INFORMATION

4

- OUR REPORTING ECOSYSTEM

6

- WHO WE ARE

7

- OUR PHILOSOPHIES AND VALUES

8

- CIC GROUP QUICK FACTS

9

- OUR HISTORY

10

- 11

- AWARDS AND ACCOLADES - 2023

12

- COMPANY GROUP STRUCTURE & SHAREHOLDING

13

- SHAREHOLDING STRUCTURE

14

- WHAT WE OFFER

15

MESSAGE FROM OUR LEADERSHIP

16

- MESSAGE FROM THE CHAIRMAN

17

- 20

- BOARD OF DIRECTORS

21

- 22

- STATEMENT FROM THE GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

23

- 28

- SENIOR MANAGEMENT

29

- 32

OUR STRATEGY FOR VALUE CREATION

34

- OUR CAPITALS

35 -38

- OUR STRATEGY

39

- SUMMARY OF OUR VALUE CREATION PROCESS

40

- 43

- OUR KEY STAKEHOLDERS AND PARTNERS

44

- 47

- EMBEDDING A RISK MANAGEMENT CULTURE

48

- TOP RISK AND OUR RESPONSE

49

- 50

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

51

- CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

52

- 70

- DIRECTORS' REMUNERATION REPORT

71

- 73

OUR SUSTAINABILITY INTEGRATION APPROACH

74

- OUR SUSTAINABILITY INTEGRATION APPROACH

75

- 76

- TRAINING

77

- OUR ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP

78

- 79

- OUR CONTRIBUTION TO THE SOCIAL PILLAR

80

- EMPLOYEE WELLBEING

81

OUR OPERATING ENVIRONMENT

82

- ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

83

- 85

OUR PERFOMANCE

86

- BUSINESS PERFOMANCE REVIEW

87

- REPORT OF THE DIRECTORS

88

- 90

- STATEMENT OF DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

91

- INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT

92

- 97

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

98

- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

99 - 100

- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

101 - 102

- COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

103

- COMPANY STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

104

- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

105 - 106

- COMPANY STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

107

- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

108

- COMPANY STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

109

- NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

110 - 283

- NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF THE CIC INSURANCE GROUP PLC

284 - 286

- PROXY FORM

287 - 291

Integrated Annual Report 2023

3

The CIC Insurance Group PLC and Its Subsidiaries

CORPORATE INFORMATION

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

DIRECTORS

Nelson Kuria - Group Chairman

James Njue - Group Vice Chairman

Patrick Nyaga - Group Chief Executive Officer

Peter Nyigei

Gordon Owuor

Michael Wambia

Rogers Kinoti

Julius Mwatu

Sharon Kisire

Ludia Rono - Appointed in June 2023

COMPANY SECRETARY

Gail Odongo

Certified Public Secretary (Kenya)

P. O. Box 59485 - 00100

Nairobi, Kenya

REGISTERED OFFICE

CIC Plaza

Upper Hill, Mara Road

P. O. Box 59485 - 00200

Nairobi, Kenya

SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Patrick Nyaga - Group Chief Executive Officer

Philip Kimani - Group Chief Financial Officer

Fred Ruoro - Managing Director: CIC General Insurance Limited

Humphrey Gathungu - Managing Director: CIC Asset Management Limited

Meshack Miyogo - Managing Director: CIC Life Assurance Limited

Erick Obila - Managing Director: CIC Africa (Uganda) Limited

Julius M. Ndugire - Managing Director: CIC Africa Insurance (SS) Limited

Zachary Wambugu - Acting Managing Director: CIC Africa Co-operatives Insurance Limited

Gail Odongo - Group Company Secretary/Chief Legal Officer

Mwenda Itumbiri - Acting Director People and Culture

Muyesu Luvai - Group Chief Internal Auditor

Susan Robi - Group Risk and Compliance Manager

Henry Malmqvist - Group Chief Information Officer

Peter Kibe - Acting Head of Marketing and Communications

Richard Nyakenogo - General Manager Co-operatives

Michael Mugo - General Manager Branch Distribution

Salome Ndegwa - Group Actuary

AUDITOR

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Certified Public Accountants (Kenya)

PwC Tower, Waiyaki Way / Chiromo Road Westlands

P. O. Box 43963 - 00100

Nairobi, Kenya

PRINCIPAL BANKER

The Co-operative Bank of Kenya Limited

P. O. Box 67881 - 00100

Nairobi, Kenya

CONSULTING ACTUARY QED Actuaries and Consultants Kenya Limited

Capita Registrars, Royal Office, 1st Floor

No. 17 Mogotio Road, Off Chiromo Lane

P.O. Box 101795 - 00101

Westlands, Nairobi, Kenya

4

Integrated Annual Report 2023

OUR REPORTING ECOSYSTEM

CIC Seniors Mediplan

Medical Cover built for Comfort in Old Age from 60 - 80 Years

The CIC Insurance Group PLC and Its Subsidiaries

OUR REPORTING ECOSYSTEM

This Integrated Report and Financial Statements 2023 contains information on our financial and non-financial performance for the financial year 2023. It outlines how we create value for our stakeholders through our inputs, strategy & oversight. As a business, we are committed to transparency and accountability to all our stakeholders.

Frameworks

This report has been prepared in alignment to:

  1. Globally recognized best practices and sound accounting frameworks.
  1. The Companies Act, 2015
  1. The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) guidelines

IV. The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) Listings Manual.

  1. The guidelines established by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).
    VI. The International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Scope and Boundary

This report focuses on the performance of the Group across our geographical footprint covering Kenya and the regional businesses. The Kenyan operations offer Life Assurance, General Insurance and Asset Management services. We have regional subsidiaries in South Sudan, Uganda, and Malawi where we offer General Insurance and Life Assurance solutions. The time frame for this report is from 1st January to 31st December 2023.

Assurance

The Annual Financial Statements for the CIC Group, CIC General Insurance, CIC Life Assurance, CIC Asset Management and CIC Africa South Sudan were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (Kenya). CIC Africa Uganda was audited by KPMG (Uganda) while CIC Africa Malawi was audited by Ernst & Young (Malawi).

Approved by the Board of Directors on May 13, 2024 and signed on its behalf by:

Dr. Nelson Kuria, OGW, MBS

Patrick Nyaga

Julius Mwatu

Chairman

Group Chief Executive Officer

Director

6

Integrated Annual Report 2023

The CIC Insurance Group PLC and Its Subsidiaries

WHO WE ARE

The CIC Insurance Group is a leading Cooperative Insurer in Africa, providing insurance and related financial services in Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan and Malawi.

The Group offers a wide range of products including General Insurance, Life Assurance, Medical Insurance and Asset Management services. We are a pioneer and leader in Micro-insurance. The Group's focus on innovation and excellence in service delivery has differentiated it in the market and earned it National and International recognition.

Money Market Fund

Secure Your Future,

Invest in the Best

Integrated Annual Report 2023

7

The CIC Insurance Group PLC and Its Subsidiaries

OUR PHILOSOPHIES AND VALUES

Our Purpose (Mission)

Enable people achieve financial freedom

CIC Tagline/ Slogan

"We keep our word"

We recognize that for our business to grow, we have a role to play in reversing the mistrust partly contributed by our industry players through various malpractices such as mis-selling or failure to honor claims thus undermining the growth we desire. We shall honor our promises to all our stakeholders.

Our Vision

To be a world-class provider of insurance and other financial services

Our Values

Integrity

Be fair and transparent

Dynamism

Be passionate and innovative

Performance

Be efficient and results-driven

Cooperation

Live the cooperative spirit

Value

Proposition

"To offer simple, flexible insurance and financial services built around our customers' needs."

Our approach to business growth shall be research-driven. We shall seek to understand our customers and their needs, and innovatively develop appropriate products that address their needs, wants and desires.

8

Integrated Annual Report 2023

The CIC Insurance Group PLC and Its Subsidiaries

CIC GROUP QUICK FACTS

25.4B

Insurance revenue (Kshs)

50.3B

Total Assets (Kshs)

29.5%

Assets Management Unit trust Market share *Q4 2023

146B

Assets Under Management (Kshs)

GENERAL BUSINESS

LIFE BUSINESS

Insurance revenue

Kshs 15.5 Bn

Kshs 6.7 Bn

Total Assets

Kshs 14.4 Bn

Kshs 24.3 Bn

Market Share as at Q4 2023

8.4%

5.8%

ASSET MANAGEMENT

Assets Under Management

Kshs 146 Bn

Total Assets

Kshs 1.7 Bn

Market Share as at Q4 2023

29.5%

4Countries

Kenya, Uganda, South Sudan

and Malawi

5.8%

Life Assurance Market share *Q4 2023

8.4%

General Business Market share *Q4 2023

25

Branches in Kenya

Integrated Annual Report 2023

9

The CIC Insurance Group PLC and Its Subsidiaries

OUR HISTORY

CIS started as an insurance agency within the

Kenya National Federation of

Co-operatives (KNFC).

1968

Incorporated and licensed as Co-operative Insurance Services Ltd (CIS).

Name change from CIS to the Cooperative Insurance of Kenya Ltd (CIC).

Name change to CIC Insurance Group Limited in preparation for the demerger of our

1978

1999

111%

2016

2015

2014

  • Successful launch of the CIC Foundation.
  • CIC Group awarded Best Company to Work for Deloitte - 2016.
  • CIC Life awarded Group Life Company of the Year - AKI.

Successful implementation of a unified CIC Brand.

Opening of CIC Plaza II and Successful Corporate Bond issuance (oversubscribed

Life and General Business operations.

We fully demerge resulting in the formation of :-

  • CIC Life Assurance Limited,
  • CIC General Insurance Limited
  • CIC Asset Management Limited.

2010

2011

Oversubscription

2013

by 111%). Entry into Malawi and Uganda markets

Entry into Southern Sudan and commencement of Regional Expansion.

Southern Sudan

2012

CIC Insurance Group listed its shares by introduction at the Nairobi Securities Exchange on Thursday 19th July 2012.

10

Integrated Annual Report 2023

