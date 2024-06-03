- COMPANY STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

- CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

The CIC Insurance Group PLC and Its Subsidiaries

OUR REPORTING ECOSYSTEM

This Integrated Report and Financial Statements 2023 contains information on our financial and non-financial performance for the financial year 2023. It outlines how we create value for our stakeholders through our inputs, strategy & oversight. As a business, we are committed to transparency and accountability to all our stakeholders.

Frameworks

This report has been prepared in alignment to:

Globally recognized best practices and sound accounting frameworks.

The Companies Act, 2015

The Capital Markets Authority (CMA) guidelines

IV. The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) Listings Manual.

The guidelines established by the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC).

VI. The International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

Scope and Boundary

This report focuses on the performance of the Group across our geographical footprint covering Kenya and the regional businesses. The Kenyan operations offer Life Assurance, General Insurance and Asset Management services. We have regional subsidiaries in South Sudan, Uganda, and Malawi where we offer General Insurance and Life Assurance solutions. The time frame for this report is from 1st January to 31st December 2023.

Assurance

The Annual Financial Statements for the CIC Group, CIC General Insurance, CIC Life Assurance, CIC Asset Management and CIC Africa South Sudan were audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (Kenya). CIC Africa Uganda was audited by KPMG (Uganda) while CIC Africa Malawi was audited by Ernst & Young (Malawi).

Approved by the Board of Directors on May 13, 2024 and signed on its behalf by:

Dr. Nelson Kuria, OGW, MBS Patrick Nyaga Julius Mwatu Chairman Group Chief Executive Officer Director