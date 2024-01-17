By Chris Wack

The Cigna Group said Brian Evanko will continue as chief financial officer, but will now also be the new president and chief executive of Cigna Healthcare.

Ann Dennison will join the company as deputy chief financial officer. Dennison was previously an executive vice president and the CFO at Nasdaq.

Current U.S. Commercial President Mike Triplett will retire by the end of 2024. Bryan Holgerson will be promoted to serve as president of U.S. Commercial for Cigna Healthcare.

Dennison and Holgerson will report to Evanko.

Eric Palmer will expand his role to assume oversight of The Cigna Group Enterprise Strategy and Corporate Development, in addition to continuing to serve as president and CEO of Evernorth Health Services.

