Jan 3 (Reuters) -

* CIGNA IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS TO SELL UNIT TO HEALTH CARE SERVICE CORP - SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER

* DEAL IS EXPECTED TO VALUE CIGNA'S MEDICARE ADVANTAGE UNIT BETWEEN $3 BILLION TO $4 BILLION - SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER

* CIGNA AND HEALTH CARE SERVICE CORP DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ANNOUNCED IN THE COMING DAYS IF THE TALKS DON'T FALL APART - SOURCE FAMILIAR WITH THE MATTER