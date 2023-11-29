By Sabela Ojea

Shares of Cigna Group on Wednesday dropped after The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is in talks with Humana for a combination that would create a new powerhouse in the health-insurance industry.

Cigna shares were recently trading down 5.2%, at $271.31. The shares are down more than 16% this year.

The companies are discussing a stock-and-cash deal that could be closed by the end of the year, according to the Journal.

Cigna currently has a market capitalization of about $79 billion, and Humana is valued at about $63 billion.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-29-23 1252ET