Jan 3 (Reuters) - Health insurer Cigna Group is nearing a deal to offload its Medicare Advantage business that manages government health insurance for people aged 65 and older, Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Cigna is now in exclusive talks to sell the business to Health Care Service Corp for between $3 billion and $4 billion, the report said. (Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)