The Citadel Group Limited

THE CITADEL GROUP LIMITED

(CGL)
Citadel, Point72 to invest $2.75 bln in hedge fund Melvin Capital

01/25/2021 | 05:44pm EST
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Melvin Capital Management said on Monday it would receive an investment of $2.75 billion from Citadel, the Chicago-based hedge fund led by Ken Griffin, and billionaire investor Steven A. Cohen's Point72 Asset Management.

The infusion is expected to help stabilize the hedge fund, which has been hard hit by a series of short bets this year, the Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day, citing people familiar with the firm. https://on.wsj.com/2Yb7rJe

The investment includes $2 billion from Citadel and its partners and $750 million from Point72, with both taking a non-controlling revenue share in Melvin, it said. https://refini.tv/3a4SCO0

Melvin Capital was founded in 2014 by Gabriel Plotkin, the firm's chief investment officer.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 122 M 94,1 M 94,1 M
Net income 2020 -2,07 M -1,59 M -1,59 M
Net Debt 2020 54,4 M 42,0 M 42,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -87,7x
Yield 2020 3,41%
Capitalization 432 M 327 M 333 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
EV / Sales 2020 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Steven McConnell Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter F. Leahy Chairman
Jenny Martin Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Mike Ricketts General Manager-Technology
Robert I. Alexander Director
