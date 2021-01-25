Citadel, Point72 to invest $2.75 bln in hedge fund Melvin Capital

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Melvin Capital Management said on Monday
it would receive an investment of $2.75 billion from Citadel,
the Chicago-based hedge fund led by Ken Griffin, and billionaire
investor Steven A. Cohen's Point72 Asset Management.
The infusion is expected to help stabilize the hedge fund,
which has been hard hit by a series of short bets this year, the
Wall Street Journal reported earlier in the day, citing people
familiar with the firm. https://on.wsj.com/2Yb7rJe
The investment includes $2 billion from Citadel and its
partners and $750 million from Point72, with both taking a
non-controlling revenue share in Melvin, it said. https://refini.tv/3a4SCO0
Melvin Capital was founded in 2014 by Gabriel Plotkin, the
firm's chief investment officer.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)