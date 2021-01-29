Log in
Texas attorney general probes GameStop trade curbs from Robinhood, others

01/29/2021 | 09:53pm EST
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued 13 civil investigative demands on Friday to Robinhood, Discord, Citadel and other trading apps that put curbs on stock trading, his office said in a statement the day after those curbs stalled a rally in shares of GameStop.

The CIDs, the civil equivalent of a subpoena, were sent following a week-long slugfest in which retail investors bid up shares of video game retailer GameStop and other out-of-favor companies, resulting in huge losses to big hedge funds that had shorted those stocks.

On Thursday, GameStop shares fell after Robinhood and other trading apps imposed the limits, a move that angered many elected officials and prompted calls for action from regulators.

"This apparent coordination between hedge funds, trading platforms, and web servers to shut down threats to their market dominance is shockingly unprecedented and wrong," Paxton said in a statement.

The CIDs were sent to Discord, Robinhood Financial, Robinhood Markets, Robinhood Securities, Interactive Brokers, TD Ameritrade, TD Bank, E-Trade, WeBull Financial, Public Holdings, M1 Holdings, Citadel Financial, and Apex Clearing Corporation, Paxton's office said in a statement.

(This story corrects headline to read 'GameStop')

(Reporting by Diane Bartz, Editing by Franklin Paul and David Gregorio)

By Diane Bartz


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 122 M 93,2 M 93,2 M
Net income 2020 -2,07 M -1,58 M -1,58 M
Net Debt 2020 54,4 M 41,6 M 41,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -87,7x
Yield 2020 3,41%
Capitalization 432 M 327 M 330 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,28x
EV / Sales 2020 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 180
Free-Float -
Chart THE CITADEL GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Citadel Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Steven McConnell Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Peter F. Leahy Chairman
Jenny Martin Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Mike Ricketts General Manager-Technology
Robert I. Alexander Director
