    CTY   GB0001990497

THE CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(CTY)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:10:11 2023-02-21 am EST
427.00 GBX   -1.04%
UK dividends calendar - next 7 days

02/21/2023 | 10:54am EST
Wednesday 22 February 
no events scheduled 
Thursday 23 February 
abrdn Asia Focus PLCex-dividend payment date
abrdn Equity Income Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Alumasc Group PLCex-dividend payment date
AstraZeneca PLCex-dividend payment date
Barclays PLCex-dividend payment date
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Brunner Investment Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
FRP Advisory Group PLCex-dividend payment date
Gateley Holding PLCex-dividend payment date
GSK PLCex-dividend payment date
JPMorgan European Growth & Income PLCex-dividend payment date
Land Securities Group PLCex-dividend payment date
Momentum Multi-Asset Value Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Primary Health Properties PLCdividend payment date
Redrow PLCex-dividend payment date
Standard Chartered PLCex-dividend payment date
Supermarket Income REIT PLCdividend payment date
Unilever PLCex-dividend payment date
Witan Investment Trust PLCex-dividend payment date
Friday 24 February 
abrdn Property Income Trust Ltddividend payment date
Alternative Income REIT PLCdividend payment date
Atrato Onsite Energy PLCdividend payment date
Axiom European Financial Debt Fund Ltddividend payment date
Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
Edinburgh Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
Games Workshop Group PLCdividend payment date
Gooch & Housego PLCdividend payment date
Greencoat Renewables PLCdividend payment date
Greencoat UK Wind PLCdividend payment date
Henderson Far East Income Ltddividend payment date
Hollywood Bowl Group PLCdividend payment date
Hollywood Bowl Group PLCspecial dividend payment date
Impact Healthcare REIT PLCdividend payment date
JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltddividend payment date
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
North American Income Trust PLCdividend payment date
North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLCdividend payment date
RWS Holdings PLCdividend payment date
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltddividend payment date
Target Healthcare REIT PLCdividend payment date
Monday 27 February 
Ecofin US Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLCdividend payment date
Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund PLCdividend payment date
Tuesday 28 February 
Bankers Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
City of London Investment Trust PLCdividend payment date
CQS Natural Resources Growth & Income PLCdividend payment date
CQS New City High Yield Fund Ltddividend payment date
Custodian Property Income REIT PLCdividend payment date
Diverse Income Trust PLCdividend payment date
Ecofin Global Utilities & Infrastructure Trust PLCdividend payment date
Henderson International Income Trust PLCdividend payment date
Picton Property Income Ltddividend payment date
Polar Capital Global Financials Trust PLCdividend payment date
Polar Capital Global Healthcare Trust PLCdividend payment date
Taylor Maritime Investments Ltddividend payment date
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltddividend payment date
  
Financials
Sales 2022 112 M 134 M 134 M
Net income 2022 99,2 M 119 M 119 M
Net Debt 2022 132 M 159 M 159 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 4,89%
Capitalization 2 072 M 2 494 M 2 494 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,70x
EV / Sales 2022 17,7x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Technical analysis trends THE CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 4,32
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Laurence Henry Philip Magnus Chairman
Samantha Anne Wren Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert Edward Holmes Independent Non-Executive Director
Clare Wardle Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Ominder Dhillon Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CITY OF LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC5.12%2 494
GREENCOAT UK WIND PLC6.71%4 525
INTERNATIONAL BIOTECHNOLOGY TRUST PLC-0.28%345
GLOBAL DATA CENTRE GROUP2.70%46