The City Pub Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the management and operation of public houses. The Company owns and operates of 54 premium pubs across Southern England and Wales. Its portfolio consists of freehold, managed pubs, offering a range of drinks and food tailored to each of its pubsâ customers. Its pubs include The Cat & Mutton, The Althorp, Bath Cider House, The Petersfield, Aragon House, The Bridge, Bath Brew House, The Belle Vue, Bow Street Tavern, Old Fire House, Potters, Damson & Wilde, The Cock & Bottle, The Cork, The Hoste, King Street Brew House, The Lighthouse, Kingâs house, Market House, The Mill, Simmons Bateman Street, The Plough, The Plough is a leasehold pub located on the Cornmarket in the center of Oxford. The Hoste is a hotel and spa with approximately 62 boutique bedrooms, restaurants, and an old bar.