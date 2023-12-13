City Pub Group PLC - London-based owner and operator of 52 pubs - Says board unanimously recommends shareholders vote in favour of scheme for its acquisition by Young & Co's Brewery PLC at general meeting vote. Says the general meeting is scheduled for January 17. Says the acquisition, agreed in November, is worth GBP162 million.

Current stock price: 23.00 pence each

12-month change: down 46%

By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter

