City Pub Group PLC - London-based owner and operator of 52 pubs - Says board unanimously recommends shareholders vote in favour of scheme for its acquisition by Young & Co's Brewery PLC at general meeting vote. Says the general meeting is scheduled for January 17. Says the acquisition, agreed in November, is worth GBP162 million.
Current stock price: 23.00 pence each
12-month change: down 46%
By Harvey Dorset, Alliance News reporter
