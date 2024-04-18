April 18 (Reuters) - The Australian competition regulator on Thursday said it has taken a legal action against U.S. bleach maker Clorox's local unit for falsely claiming that a brand of its kitchen and garbage bags were partly made of recycled "ocean plastic".

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) in a press statement alleged that Clorox Australia falsely represented that its GLAD-branded kitchen and garbage bags were made of 50% recycled plastic collected from an ocean or sea. (Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Mrigank Dhaniwala)