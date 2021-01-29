Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Clorox Company    CLX

THE CLOROX COMPANY

(CLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Clorox : 100% Renewable Electricity in the U.S. and Canada? Check!

01/29/2021 | 05:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Corporate Responsibility

100% Renewable Electricity in the U.S. and Canada? Check!

January 29, 2021

When we announced our goal to achieve 100% renewable electricity for U.S. and Canada operations as part of our IGNITE strategy, we knew we were making a big commitment.

Any goal that includes '100%' means business, but we were confident that this was the right goal because climate change is a key priority of IGNITE and our ESG (environmental, social, governance) work. And a major contributor to climate change is the burning of fossil fuels for electricity.

Given the significant impacts our planet and global communities face from rising temperatures, we feel a sense of urgency to do our part to address this critical issue. After all, we can't champion people to be well and thrive if the planet is sick.

As of January 1, 2021, we are purchasing enough renewable electricity to cover our U.S. and Canada operations, and we will maintain this going forward. About half of that commitment comes from a 12-year deal to support a large solar project in Texas, with the remaining half met through supporting other, smaller-scale renewable electricity projects. This means if you work at a Clorox-operated plant, office or distribution center in the U.S. or Canada, we have your work electricity use covered. What makes this even more exciting is that our original timeframe for this goal was 2025. Hitting the mark four years early sure feels nice!

As significant an accomplishment as this is, we know that Clorox can't solve climate change alone. That's why we support initiatives to drive change at a broader scale. We recently signed a statement calling on the federal government to enact policy to accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon power system. Organized by the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA), this statement was signed by more than 30 corporations that are advocating for vastly expanding our nation's supply of renewable energy.

Our renewable electricity goal is just one of the ESG commitments we're focused on to make a meaningful and positive impact on the world around us.

  • To learn about our ESG goals, click here.
  • Read our press release about meeting this goal.
  • And to learn more about the REBA statement, click here.

Corporate Responsibility

environment, ESG goals, renewable energy, sustainability

Disclaimer

The Clorox Company published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 22:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE CLOROX COMPANY
05:14pCLOROX : 100% Renewable Electricity in the U.S. and Canada? Check!
PU
01/28CLOROX CO /DE/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclo..
AQ
01/28CLOROX : Announces Changes to Board of Directors
PR
01/28CLOROX : Keeping our environmental commitments during the pandemic production su..
PU
01/27CLOROX : Included in 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index
PR
01/27INSIDER TRENDS : Clorox Insider Disposition Scales Back 90-Days of Buys
MT
01/26THE CLOROX COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/25Equities End Mixed as Biden Faces Possible Bipartisan Resistance to $1.9 Tril..
MT
01/25CLOROX : Hits Renewable Energy Target in US, Canada Earlier Than Expected
MT
01/25CLOROX : Achieves Goal of 100% Renewable Electricity for U.S. and Canada
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 334 M - -
Net income 2021 1 057 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,7x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 26 416 M 26 416 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,89x
EV / Sales 2022 3,84x
Nbr of Employees 8 800
Free-Float 79,3%
Chart THE CLOROX COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Clorox Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CLOROX COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 218,18 $
Last Close Price 209,57 $
Spread / Highest target 27,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,11%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Linda Rendle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benno O. Dorer Executive Chairman
Eric Reynolds Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Jacobsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chau Banks Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CLOROX COMPANY3.79%26 416
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.0.63%21 593
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-5.78%19 155
LION CORPORATION-4.04%6 855
WD-40 COMPANY16.31%4 230
EARTH CORPORATION2.58%1 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ