Clorox : 100% Renewable Electricity in the U.S. and Canada? Check!

January 29, 2021

When we announced our goal to achieve 100% renewable electricity for U.S. and Canada operations as part of our IGNITE strategy, we knew we were making a big commitment.

Any goal that includes '100%' means business, but we were confident that this was the right goal because climate change is a key priority of IGNITE and our ESG (environmental, social, governance) work. And a major contributor to climate change is the burning of fossil fuels for electricity.

Given the significant impacts our planet and global communities face from rising temperatures, we feel a sense of urgency to do our part to address this critical issue. After all, we can't champion people to be well and thrive if the planet is sick.

As of January 1, 2021, we are purchasing enough renewable electricity to cover our U.S. and Canada operations, and we will maintain this going forward. About half of that commitment comes from a 12-year deal to support a large solar project in Texas, with the remaining half met through supporting other, smaller-scale renewable electricity projects. This means if you work at a Clorox-operated plant, office or distribution center in the U.S. or Canada, we have your work electricity use covered. What makes this even more exciting is that our original timeframe for this goal was 2025. Hitting the mark four years early sure feels nice!

As significant an accomplishment as this is, we know that Clorox can't solve climate change alone. That's why we support initiatives to drive change at a broader scale. We recently signed a statement calling on the federal government to enact policy to accelerate the transition to a zero-carbon power system. Organized by the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA), this statement was signed by more than 30 corporations that are advocating for vastly expanding our nation's supply of renewable energy.

Our renewable electricity goal is just one of the ESG commitments we're focused on to make a meaningful and positive impact on the world around us.

