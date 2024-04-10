OAKLAND, Calif., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) will issue its third-quarter fiscal year 2024 results on April 30, 2024. Timing for the announcement will be as follows:

1:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 p.m. ET : Press release and prepared management remarks posted on the company's website

: Press release and prepared management remarks posted on the company's website 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET : Live Q&A audio webcast for analysts with Chair and CEO Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen

Links to the webcast, press release, and prepared remarks can be found at Clorox quarterly results.

About The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) champions people to be well and thrive every single day. Its trusted brands, which include Brita®, Burt's Bees®, Clorox®, Fresh Step®, Glad®, Hidden Valley®, Kingsford®, Liquid-Plumr®, Pine-Sol® and Natural Vitality®, can be found in about nine of 10 U.S. homes and internationally with brands such as Clorinda®, Chux® and Poett®. Headquartered in Oakland, California, since 1913, Clorox was one of the first in the U.S. to integrate ESG into its business reporting. In 2024 the company was ranked No. 1 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for the second consecutive year. Visit thecloroxcompany.com to learn more.

