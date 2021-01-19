Log in
The Clorox Company

THE CLOROX COMPANY

(CLX)
Clorox : Announces Feb. 18 Webcast of Company Presentation at 2021 CAGNY Conference

01/19/2021 | 06:31am EST
OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that Chief Executive Officer Linda Rendle and Chief Financial Officer Kevin Jacobsen will be featured speakers at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York's annual conference, to be held virtually on Thursday, Feb. 18. A pre-recorded webcast of their presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). Following the session, a replay will be accessible at Clorox Investor Events & Presentations.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, listed No. 1 on the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings and included on the Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list and the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-F

The Clorox Company Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-announces-feb-18-webcast-of-company-presentation-at-2021-cagny-conference-301209552.html

SOURCE The Clorox Company


© PRNewswire 2021
