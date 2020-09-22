Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Clorox Company    CLX

THE CLOROX COMPANY

(CLX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Clorox : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.11 Per Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.11 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable Nov. 20, 2020, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on Nov. 4, 2020.

Clorox has a long history of providing value to its shareholders through regular dividend increases. This is the 51st consecutive year Clorox has paid an annual dividend – ever since it became independent again following a decade of ownership by another company.

The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with about 8,800 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2020 sales of $6.7 billion. Clorox markets some of the most trusted and recognized consumer brand names, including its namesake bleach and cleaning products; Pine-Sol® cleaners; Liquid-Plumr® clog removers; Poett® home care products; Fresh Step® cat litter; Glad® bags and wraps; Kingsford® charcoal; Hidden Valley® dressings and sauces; Brita® water-filtration products; Burt's Bees® natural personal care products; and RenewLife®, Rainbow Light®, Natural Vitality Calm™, NeoCell® and Stop Aging Now® vitamins, minerals and supplements. The company also markets industry-leading products and technologies for professional customers, including those sold under the CloroxPro™ and Clorox Healthcare® brand names. More than 80% of the company's sales are generated from brands that hold the No. 1 or No. 2 market share positions in their categories.

Clorox is a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy Global Commitment. The company has been broadly recognized for its corporate responsibility efforts, named to the 2020 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings, Barron's 2020 100 Most Sustainable Companies list, and the Human Rights Campaign's 2020 Corporate Equality Index, among others. In support of its communities, The Clorox Company and its foundations contributed more than $25 million in combined cash grants, product donations and cause marketing in fiscal year 2020. For more information, visit TheCloroxCompany.com, including the Good Growth blog, and follow the company on Twitter at @CloroxCo.

CLX-F

The Clorox Company Logo

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clorox-declares-regular-quarterly-dividend-of-1-11-per-share-301136112.html

SOURCE The Clorox Company


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE CLOROX COMPANY
04:45pCLOROX : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $1.11 Per Share
PR
09/20CEOs Start to Place Big Bets as Pandemic Grinds On
DJ
09/03CLOROX : Canada Works With the Ontario Government and AdvantAge Ontario to Suppo..
AQ
09/02COFFEE, DONUTS AND SPIC AND SPAN : P&G finds new ways to plug products amid pand..
RE
08/27Road Trippers, Essential Workers Lift Midrange Hotels -- WSJ
DJ
08/20CLOROX : Disinfecting Wipes and Wet Mopping Cloths Receive Approval for SARS-Cov..
PU
08/18CLOROX : and Cleveland Clinic Release Guide to Help People Stay Safer at Home Du..
PR
08/18CLOROX : Announces Sept. 9 Webcast of Fireside Chat at Barclays Global Consumer ..
PR
08/13CLOROX : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
08/04Clorox won't have enough disinfecting wipes until 2021, its CEO says
RE
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group