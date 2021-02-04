Log in
The Clorox Company

THE CLOROX COMPANY

(CLX)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/04 02:07:17 pm
194.82 USD   -4.78%
Clorox : FY Q2 2021 Investor Deck

02/04/2021
FY21 Q2

Investor

Presentation

SAFE HARBOR

Except for historical information, matters discussed in this presentation, including statements about the Company's future volume, sales,

organic sales growth, costs, cost savings, earnings, earnings attributable to the Company, earnings per share, diluted earnings per share, margins, foreign currencies, foreign currency exchange rates, tax rates, cash flows, plans, objectives, expectations, growth or profitability, are forward-looking statements based on management's estimates, beliefs, assumptions and projections. Important factors that could affect performance and cause results to differ materially from management's expectations are described in the Company's most recent Form 10-K filed with the SEC, as updated from time to time in the Company's SEC filings. Those factors include, but are not limited to, the uncertainties relating to the continued impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, operations, employees, financial condition and results of operations as well as risks related to competition in the Company's markets; impact of the changing retail environment, including the growth of alternative retail channels and business models, and changing consumer preferences; the impact of COVID-19 on the availability of, and efficiency of the supply, manufacturing and distribution systems for, the Company's products; long-term changes in consumer preference for the Company's products as a result of any near-term shortages of any of its products; risks relating to supply chain issues and product shortages as a result of reliance on a limited base of suppliers and the significant increase in demand for disinfecting and other products due to COVID-19; dependence on key customers; information technology security breaches or cyber attacks; risks relating to acquisitions, new ventures and divestitures; government regulations; the Company's business reputation and the reputation of its brands and products; political, legal and tax risks; changes in U.S. tax, immigration or trade policies, including tariffs, and economic and financial market conditions; the

Company's ability to drive sales growth and increase market share; volatility and increases in commodity, energy, transportation and other

costs; international operations and international trade, including price controls, foreign currency fluctuations and devaluations and foreign currency exchange rate controls, labor claims and labor unrest, and the impact of the United Kingdom's exit from, and the related on-going negotiations with, the European Union; the facilities of the Company and its suppliers being subject to disruptions; the ability of the Company to innovate, to develop commercially successful products and to implement cost savings; product liability claims, labor claims and other legal proceedings; the success of the Company's business strategies; the venture agreement with P&G related to the Company's Glad® business; the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel; environmental matters, increased focus on sustainability issues, including those

related to climate change; the Company's ability to assert and defend its intellectual property rights; and the impacts of potential stockholder

activism.

2

CONTENTS

Key Sections

Slide #

Who We Are

4

Financial Performance

15

IGNITE Strategy

27

Appendix

41

3

WHO WE ARE

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Clorox Company published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 18:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 334 M - -
Net income 2021 1 060 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 104 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 25,1x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 25 789 M 25 789 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,80x
EV / Sales 2022 3,77x
Nbr of Employees 8 800
Free-Float 79,3%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Linda Rendle President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Benno O. Dorer Executive Chairman
Eric Reynolds Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Kevin Jacobsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Chau Banks Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE CLOROX COMPANY1.32%25 789
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-5.20%20 624
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-2.38%19 531
LION CORPORATION-3.72%6 655
WD-40 COMPANY13.15%4 115
EARTH CORPORATION3.78%1 268
