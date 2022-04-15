Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Clorox Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLX   US1890541097

THE CLOROX COMPANY

(CLX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/14 04:00:02 pm EDT
145.57 USD   +0.12%
05:24pCLOROX : Kingsford reaches new grills in UAE
PU
04/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The confusion over inflation
04/13ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : CarMax, Boeing, JetBlue, Medtronic, PepsiCo...
Clorox : Kingsford reaches new grills in UAE

04/15/2022 | 05:24pm EDT
Brands

Kingsford reaches new grills in UAE

April 15, 2022

By Amin El-Hajj, Gulf Sales Manager

Sometimes the best way to learn is by just doing - or grilling.

Just ask my team based in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, which recently launched Kingsford charcoal in the Gulf region (not including Saudi Arabia).

Available exclusively through an online retailer, the Kingsford briquets are an exciting addition to our existing product portfolio.

Over the past few years, products such as Clorox disinfecting wipes have generated strong demand and growing market share. Building on this momentum beyond the Clorox brand, we launched a test-and- learn program to explore new categories and bring more of our U.S. product portfolio to the UAE. Each fiscal year, we're picking a different brand to test in-market, and this year we're focused on Kingsford charcoal.

Grilling season in the UAE takes place during the winter months as the summer months get too hot to enjoy long periods of time outside. During the winter, people are outdoors more often and invite their friends and family over to enjoy food around the grill. When they do, they want a premium product that offers added benefits like a longer-burning briquet.

The Kingsford products are shipped from the U.S. along with our Clorox brand products, and they're identical to those offered in the states. In fact, even the packaging is the same because many consumers view packaging without any translation as more premium.

Already, we're learning a lot about the retail channel and consumer behavior in the grilling category specific to this region of the world. Additionally, learnings from the U.S. about category performance and insights are invaluable in determining the right product SKUs to offer consumers.

While it's still early in the test and learn, we're encouraged by the excitement from retailers and consumers alike surrounding the launch of Kingsford charcoal in the UAE - and we're just heating up.

Brands

grilling, international, Kingsford

Disclaimer

The Clorox Company published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 21:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
