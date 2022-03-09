Log in
    CLX   US1890541097

THE CLOROX COMPANY

(CLX)
Clorox : Message from CEO Linda Rendle on Ukraine and business in Russia

03/09/2022 | 04:25pm EST
Corporate Responsibility

Message from CEO Linda Rendle on Ukraine and business in Russia

March 9, 2022

The Clorox Company CEO Linda Rendle

Clorox Teammates:

As the war in Ukraine continues to unfold, we wanted to provide you with an update on how Clorox is responding to the tragic events. First, our hearts and minds continue to be with those who are needlessly suffering as a result of this conflict.

As you may be aware, we do not have any direct operations or employees in Russia or Ukraine, but we do have a small cat litter business in Russia through a local distribution partner. Based on Russia's continued war with Ukraine, we have decided to suspend all business activity in Russia. This decision is aligned with our purpose and values to do the right thing and put people at the center of everything we do.

We join the international call for peace and hope for an end to this conflict. Clorox will be providing humanitarian relief to the people of Ukraine through our partnership with the Red Cross and will match your contributions through our giving program.

I know that this war is heartbreaking for all of us to see play out and that the people in Ukraine and the surrounding regions have a challenging road ahead. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and all of our teammates who have loved ones impacted by this violence.

Best,

Corporate Responsibility

Disclaimer

The Clorox Company published this content on 09 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 21:23:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
