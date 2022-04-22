Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Clorox Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CLX   US1890541097

THE CLOROX COMPANY

(CLX)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04/21 04:00:02 pm EDT
148.15 USD   +1.33%
12:38aCLOROX : ‘Glad to Be …' using global innovation to benefit the planet
PU
04/19MEET THE CHANGE MAKER : Maria Eugenia Arata
PU
04/19UBS Adjusts Clorox Company Price Target to $134 From $148, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Clorox : ‘Glad to Be …' using global innovation to benefit the planet

04/22/2022 | 12:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Clean World

'Glad to Be …' using global innovation to benefit the planet

April 21, 2022

By Joy Delis, Lindsey Frimet and Noah Fisher

With at least 8 million tons of plastic entering the world's oceans every year - 80% of it coming from land - Glad is dedicated to doing its part to address this issue alongside communities, citizens and others.

In the first stages of this commitment, we're using new suppliers, partnerships and ways of thinking to deliver more sustainable product offerings without compromising on performance. We've also been turning to product innovation across the globe as part of the solution to benefit the planet we share.

In Australia, we've partnered with Oceanworks, a global marketplace for recycled ocean plastic materials and products, to create the region's first ocean-bound plastic recycled bin liner, the Glad to be Green® 50% Ocean Bound Plastic recycled trash bags. The bags are made from ocean-bound plastic collected by Oceanworks from communities within 50 kilometers of shorelines that have no formal waste management. Each roll of the new bags helps stop the equivalent of two 2 liters of plastic bottles from entering the ocean and gives people the opportunity to track where they have stopped plastic waste from entering the ocean by using the seven-digit number on the bin liner pack.

In the U.S., we've introduced Cling'N Seal 50% Plant Based food wrap, currently in 150 Target stores. Using a sugarcane resin, the food wrap incorporates a more sustainable material yet performs at parity with traditional Cling'N Seal.

On the waste management side of the business, we recently chartered a project to turn distribution center pallet wrap from The Home Depot into post-consumer recycled plastic pellets and then trash bags to be sold exclusively by the retailer. This first-of-its-kind "PCR triangle" will deliver value to Glad, The Home Depot and the trash bag buyer by supplying a sustainable product without performance trade-offs.

In Canada, we're starting by helping divert 3 million tons of waste from landfills by 2030, and as a part of this commitment we're bringing the new Glad Compostable Drawstring bag, which tackles one of the main barriers preventing people from composting: the "ick" factor.

Composting is a messy and dirty task, which creates dissatisfaction with the experience and results in low participation. The drawstring feature helps to secure the bag to the bin and prevents the bag from collapsing and spilling. When full, it's easy to pull and transport, keeping hands clean and dry.

As we work across four pillars of sustainability - programs, packaging, production and products - we're "Glad to Be" launching innovation across the world that shows up on shelves and in homes in a way that delivers on our promise: Do more to waste less.

Clean World

environment, Innovation, sustainability

Disclaimer

The Clorox Company published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 04:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE CLOROX COMPANY
12:38aCLOROX : ‘Glad to Be …' using global innovation to benefit the planet
PU
04/19MEET THE CHANGE MAKER : Maria Eugenia Arata
PU
04/19UBS Adjusts Clorox Company Price Target to $134 From $148, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
04/18Deutsche Bank Adjusts Price Target on Clorox to $146 From $148, Maintains Hold Rating
MT
04/15CLOROX : Pursuing a passion to lift people up
PU
04/15CLOROX : Kingsford reaches new grills in UAE
PU
04/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : The confusion over inflation
04/13ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : CarMax, Boeing, JetBlue, Medtronic, PepsiCo...
04/12Credit Suisse Adjusts Price Target for Clorox Company to $140 From $155, Maintains Unde..
MT
04/08CLOROX : Helping animals and their humans get back on their feet (and paws)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE CLOROX COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 161 M - -
Net income 2022 492 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 772 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,0x
Yield 2022 3,13%
Capitalization 18 231 M 18 231 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,93x
EV / Sales 2023 2,83x
Nbr of Employees 9 000
Free-Float 93,3%
Chart THE CLOROX COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Clorox Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE CLOROX COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 148,15 $
Average target price 138,41 $
Spread / Average Target -6,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Linda Rendle Director-Sales Supply Chain
Kevin Jacobsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Matthew J. Shattock Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Chau Banks Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Eric Reynolds General Manager-Caribbean
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE CLOROX COMPANY-15.03%18 231
CHURCH & DWIGHT CO., INC.-0.15%25 017
PT UNILEVER INDONESIA TBK-17.27%9 223
LION CORPORATION-16.66%2 849
WD-40 COMPANY-21.55%2 622
EARTH CORPORATION-13.54%913