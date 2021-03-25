Clorox : Donates $250K to Direct Relief for Vaccines in Underserved Communities

Corporate Responsibility

March 25, 2021

Almost a year ago to the day, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to take a firm grip on our lives, weannounced a contribution from The Clorox Company Foundation to three organizations, Direct Relief, American Red Cross and the CDC Foundation. This donation supportedcaregivers on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19.

Now, as the pandemic has reached a new phase, and we are still fighting to control this deadly disease,vaccinations have become the essential weapon of front-line defense (along with wearingmasksand maintainingsocial distance).

Once again, we are turning to our partner Direct Relief to help.

Through its network of local health centers, Direct Relief is actively involved in supporting vaccine administration in underserved communities around the country.That's why The Clorox Company Foundation is donating $250,000 to Direct Relief. The money will be directed to health centers in four of Clorox's largest locations (Oakland, Atlanta, Houston, Raleigh-Durham). The donation consists of a cash donation of $200,000, and an in-kind donation of $50,000 worth of our coveted Clorox® disinfecting wipes to 250 Direct Relief clinics in underserved communities.

This donation will makeit safer for approximately 5 million people to be vaccinated in health clinicsnationwide and directly enables 300,000 people to be vaccinated in our largest communities.

According to Direct Relief President and CEO Thomas Tighe, 'Direct Relief, through its charitable work across the U.S., is keenly aware of how hard COVID-19 has slammed community health centers and clinics, the communities in which they work, and the people who rely on their services. That's we aredeeply grateful for The Clorox Company again providing an urgently needed charitable boost to these fine groups as they work to ensure the nation's most vulnerable residents gain equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine.'

To date, The Clorox Company Foundation and our brands have committed over $15million globally in product and monetary donations to relief efforts and public health research in the fight against COVID-19.

COVID-19 is not over. There is more work to be done. But as we turn a corner, Clorox has a fidelity to our belief that we must continue to do our part to support public healthand well-being:with our products, our people and our community support. We will do thistogether.

